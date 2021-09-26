Dog the Bounty Hunter Promises to “Find” Brian Laundrie

Reality TV star Duane Chapman, a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter, has joined the search for Brian Laundrie, the man who police identify as a person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito.

Chapman knocked on the door of the Laundrie family’s home on Saturday, but no one answered. In an interview with The Daily Mail, the former bail bondsman promised he would “find” Laundrie, and added that he is “chasing several leads… We’ve got a lot of leads. I can’t tell you more but we are getting leads every 10 minutes.”

A representative for Chapman told The Daily Mail that he is”volunteering” his services and will cooperate with law enforcement. He has also set up a dedicated phone line — 833-TELL-DOG — for any tips about Laundrie’s whereabouts.

After her parents reported her missing, Petito’s remains were discovered in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on September 19th. Her fiancé, Laundrie, had been traveling with her on a van trip across the US when she went missing. Laundrie himself returned to his home in Flordia, and after refusing to cooperate with authorities, went missing himself. Police identified him as a person of interest, and issued an arrest warrant on related bank fraud charges.