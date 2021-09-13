Menu
Doja Cat Performs “Been Like This” and “You Right” at 2021 MTV VMAs: Watch

The rapper took a break from hosting the awards to perform two cuts from Planet Her

Doja Cat VMAs
Doja Cat at VMAs, photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
September 12, 2021 | 9:44pm ET

    Doja Cat wasn’t only the host of the 2021 MTV VMAs, she was also a performer. The rapper/singer gave a spectacularly out-of-this-world performance that mashed up “Been Like This” and “You Right,” tracks from her recent album Planet Her.

    Gymnast Simone Biles might’ve introduced the performance, but for once, she wasn’t the one flipping through the air; Doja Cat descended from the Barclays Center ceiling, spinning above the crowd as a giant ring of light twisted around her. She sang “Been Like This” from the sky before touching down on the stage to do a contemporary dance routine to “You Right.”

    Check out footage from the performance below, and replay all of tonight’s performances here.

    This isn’t Doja’s first awards show performance this year: Back in May, she debuted the Planet Her hit “Kiss Me More” with SZA at the Billboard Music Awards.

     

Doja Cat Performs "Been Like This" and "You Right" at 2021 MTV VMAs: Watch

