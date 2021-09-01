Menu
Doom Patrol Season 3 Trailer Introduces Michelle Gomez as Madame Rouge: Watch

New episodes of the superhero show will arrive September 23rd on HBO Max

doom patrol season 3 trailer madame rouge michelle gomez
Michelle Gomez as Madame Rouge in Doom Patrol (HBO Max)
September 1, 2021 | 6:39pm ET

    HBO Max has unveiled the trailer for Season 3 of Doom Patrol, and it’s a trip.

    The clip kicks off with the arrival of Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez), who introduces herself after burrowing up from below the street in her giant time machine. “Now here’s what I do know: I seem to have traveled here via time travel capsule,” she tells the ragtag group of superheroes at the center of the show. “I came here because something very big is set to occur, and it needs to be stopped.”

    That very bad things appears to be, as April Bowlby’s Rita Farr (a.k.a. Elasti-Girl) pieces together, is the Brotherhood of Evil — the group of supervillains from DC lore that have long been antagonists to the Doom Patrol. “They are coming for us! This is everyone’s problem,” Madame Rogue shouts emphatically later in the trailer.

    From there, the teaser goes positively off the rails, with zombies, unicorns, melting faces, and more than a few zany adventures through time while Farr gives a much-needed pep talk in the form of a motivational speech. “We’ve been here before: battered, bruised, but we lick our wounds and rise from the ashes, stronger than ever before,” she says with no small hint of trepidation in her voice. “Because you just have to fake it ’til you make it.”

    The first three episodes of Doom Patrol‘s third season are set to premiere September 23rd on HBO Max. The superhero drama also stars Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Cyborg, Matt Bomer and Matthew Zuk as Negative Man, Brendan Fraser and Riley Shanahan as Robotman, and Timothy Dalton as The Chief.

    Watch the trailer below.

    Last year, Consequence named Season 2 of the series one of the Top 25 TV Shows of 2020, coming in at No. 16 with Clint Worthington calling the show “odder and more homespun than its premium streaming counterparts” in his review.

