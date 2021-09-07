Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dr. Dog Share New Song “Loneliness” from Homicide Survivors Benefit Compilation: Exclusive

Luz de Vida II: A Compilation to Benefit Homicide Survivors also features Calexico, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, and more

dr dog loneliess photo by Ryan McMackin Luz de Vida II A Compilation to Benefit Homicide Survivors
Dr. Dog, photo by Ryan McMackin
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 7, 2021 | 3:47pm ET

    As part of a new compilation benefiting the family members of homicide victims, Dr. Dog have shared a previously unreleased song called “Loneliness.”

    The track is featured on Luz de Vida II: A Compilation to Benefit Homicide Survivors. Ten years ago, Tucson, Arizona and the nation were shaken by a mass shooting that claimed the lives of six and injured 19 others — with Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords amongst the latter. In response, Fort Lowell Records launched the Luz de Vida benefit project, with 100% of proceeds going to aid and comfort survivors through the Tucson Together Fund. Now, to mark the 10th anniversary of that tragedy, they’ve put together a second charity compilation.

    Due out November 5th to coincide with Tuscon’s All Soul’s Procession community ceremony, Luz da Vida II features contributions from Calexico, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, L’Orange, Amos Lee, Tracy Shedd, Juarez, and more. In what could be one of their final releases ever, Dr. Dog also added to the comp with “Loneliness.” The song is being exclusively premiered today, and you can stream it below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Pre-orders for the limited edition Luz da Vida II vinyl are going on now through Zia Records. Again, 100% of proceeds will benefit Homicide Survivors, Inc., which provides families of murder victims with support, advocacy, and assistance. (Proceeds from the 2011 compilation have been going to Homicide Survivors, Inc. since the Tucson Together Fund closed in 2013.) Find the artwork and complete tracklist ahead.

    In addition to the album, a Luz da Vida pop-up silent auction will take place on Friday, September 10th. Featuring collaborations with U-Turn Audio and local artists, the auction will feature custom designed turntables and speakers, including one painted by Dr. Dog’s own Scott McMicken; check out his design below. Other items include Tucson-based activities, artwork, and more. You can bid in person between 5:00-9:00 p.m. MT at the MSA Annex, or online via DonorView.

    Advertisement

    Luz de Vida II: A Compilation to Benefit Homicide Survivors Artwork:

    Dr. Dog loneliness Luz de Vida II A Compilation to Benefit Homicide Survivors

    Luz de Vida II: A Compilation to Benefit Homicide Survivors Tracklist:
    01. Calexico — “Wash (La Luz Brillante)”
    02. Tracy Shedd — “Chasing Time”
    03. Clap Your Hands Say Yeah — “Thousand Oaks (Luz de Vida)”
    04. Juarez — “Ghosts in the Room”
    05. L’Orange — “A Rich Life & Longing”
    06. Dr. Dog — “Loneliness”
    07. Gabriel Naïm Amor — “La Nuit Pour Nous Deux”
    08. Acorn Bcorn — “Scraps”
    09. XIXA — “Crystal Road (Luz de Vida)”
    10. The Resonars — “It’s the Same”
    11. Hannah Yeun — “All That Matters is the Wind”
    12. Soda Sun — “Grape Juice”
    13. Amos Lee — “El Camino (Solo Acoustic)”

    Advertisement

    Scott McMicken’s Custom Turntable:

    dr dog loneliness Scott McMicken turntable homicide survivors benefit

Latest Stories

muna phoebe bridgers silk chiffon new song video stream

MUNA Taps Phoebe Bridgers for New Song "Silk Chiffon": Stream

September 7, 2021

amyl and the sniffers hertz new song single listen s tream music video

Amyl & the Sniffers Unleash New Song "Hertz": Stream

September 7, 2021

maxo kream weight of the world new album tyler the creator big persona new song video stream

Maxo Kream Recruits Tyler, the Creator for New Single "Big Persona": Stream

September 7, 2021

Tasha Announces New Album Tell Me What You Miss the Most, Shares "Perfect Wife": Stream

September 7, 2021

 

Big Thief Certainty stream new song single music video, photo by Alexa Viscius

Big Thief Unveil Intimate New Single "Certainty": Stream

September 7, 2021

lala lala prove it new song stream Open the Door- Find Your Keys and Unlock Total Serenity

Lala Lala Shares New Single "Prove It": Stream

September 7, 2021

tony hawk cover no cigar millencolin pro skater soundtrack watch

Tony Hawk Covers Millencolin's "No Cigar" from Tony Hawk Pro Skater Soundtrack: Watch

September 7, 2021

rico nasty ricos archives five new songs soundcloud ep switch places how ya feel cotton candy grow up show me your love

Rico Nasty Drops Surprise Five-Song EP Ricos Archives on SoundCloud: Stream

September 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dr. Dog Share New Song "Loneliness" from Homicide Survivors Benefit Compilation: Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Sale