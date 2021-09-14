Drake’s 10 Best Songs

Love him or hate him, Drake is like Thanos: Inevitable. Every album the Toronto rapper drops debuts at No. 1, takes over the Hot 100 chart and radio for months on end, and breaks streaming records.

While some part of Drake’s success is due to a knack for marketing, there’s no denying his universal appeal. The OVO boss himself once taunted former rival Meek Mill for “gettin’ bodied by a singin’ n****,” but categorizing him as a singing rapper is too simplistic.

As our list shows, the former Degrassi star offers everything from borderline cheesy earworms (“Hotline Bling”) to chest-thumping anthems (“Energy”) to celebratory tracks (“God’s Plan”) — not to mention toxic rambles like “Marvins Room.” While Drake will never be the best rapper alive, his versatility makes him one of a kind.

— Eddie Fu

New Music Editor

