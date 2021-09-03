Drake Drops Long-Awaited Album Certified Lover Boy: Stream

After months of hype, Drake has finally unveiled his new album, Certified Lover Boy, via OVO/Republic Records.
Certified Lover Boy is the superstar’s first full-length studio set since his 2018 double album Scorpion. It was preceded by his March EP, Scary Hours 2, and last year’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes mixtape. He dropped the Lil Durk-assisted “Laugh Now Cry Later” as an album teaser more than a year ago.
While CLB was originally meant to follow closely behind the lead single, it was delayed twice: First, it was pushed to this past January, and then again due to Drake’s recovery from surgery on his ACL.
The project features collaborations with Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and more. Drake teased the guest appearances with a series of billboards in the artists’ hometowns. Meanwhile, the LP’s emoji-fied cover art — designed by British conceptual artist Damien Hirst — was roundly slammed when it hit the internet earlier this week. Check it out for yourself below.
Drake’s new album arrives in the midst of his ever-escalating feud with Kanye West, and just days after his nemesis finally dropped his own much-delayed album Donda. Last week, a few of the “God’s Plan” rapper’s fans vandalized ‘Ye’s childhood home in South Chicago with signs taunting CLB’s looming release date, which Drake confirmed on SportsCenter for some inexplicable reason.
Certified Lover Boy Artwork:
Certified Lover Boy Tracklist:
01. Champagne Poetry
02. Papi’s Home
03. Girls Want Girls
04. In The Bible
05. Love All
06. Fair Trade
07. Way 2 Sexy
08. TSU
09. N 2 Deep
10. Pipe Down
11. Yebba’s Heartbreak
12. No Friends In The Industry
13. Knife Talk
14. 7 AM On Bridle Path
15. Race My Mind
16. Fountains
17. Get Along Better
18. You Only Live Twice
19. IMY2
20. Fucking Fans
21. The Remorse