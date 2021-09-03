Drake Drops Long-Awaited Album Certified Lover Boy: Stream

After months of hype, Drake has finally unveiled his new album, Certified Lover Boy, via OVO/Republic Records.

Certified Lover Boy is the superstar’s first full-length studio set since his 2018 double album Scorpion. It was preceded by his March EP, Scary Hours 2, and last year’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes mixtape. He dropped the Lil Durk-assisted “Laugh Now Cry Later” as an album teaser more than a year ago.

While CLB was originally meant to follow closely behind the lead single, it was delayed twice: First, it was pushed to this past January, and then again due to Drake’s recovery from surgery on his ACL.

Advertisement

Related Video

The project features collaborations with Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and more. Drake teased the guest appearances with a series of billboards in the artists’ hometowns. Meanwhile, the LP’s emoji-fied cover art — designed by British conceptual artist Damien Hirst — was roundly slammed when it hit the internet earlier this week. Check it out for yourself below.

Drake’s new album arrives in the midst of his ever-escalating feud with Kanye West, and just days after his nemesis finally dropped his own much-delayed album Donda. Last week, a few of the “God’s Plan” rapper’s fans vandalized ‘Ye’s childhood home in South Chicago with signs taunting CLB’s looming release date, which Drake confirmed on SportsCenter for some inexplicable reason.

Certified Lover Boy Artwork:

Advertisement

Certified Lover Boy Tracklist:

01. Champagne Poetry

02. Papi’s Home

03. Girls Want Girls

04. In The Bible

05. Love All

06. Fair Trade

07. Way 2 Sexy

08. TSU

09. N 2 Deep

10. Pipe Down

11. Yebba’s Heartbreak

12. No Friends In The Industry

13. Knife Talk

14. 7 AM On Bridle Path

15. Race My Mind

16. Fountains

17. Get Along Better

18. You Only Live Twice

19. IMY2

20. Fucking Fans

21. The Remorse