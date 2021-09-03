Menu
Drake Drops Long-Awaited Album Certified Lover Boy: Stream

The studio set includes the lead single "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Drake, photo courtesy of artist
September 3, 2021 | 2:00am ET

    After months of hype, Drake has finally unveiled his new album, Certified Lover Boy, via OVO/Republic Records.

    Certified Lover Boy is the superstar’s first full-length studio set since his 2018 double album Scorpion. It was preceded by his March EP, Scary Hours 2, and last year’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes mixtape. He dropped the Lil Durk-assisted “Laugh Now Cry Later” as an album teaser more than a year ago.

    While CLB was originally meant to follow closely behind the lead single, it was delayed twice: First, it was pushed to this past January, and then again due to Drake’s recovery from surgery on his ACL.

    The project features collaborations with Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and more. Drake teased the guest appearances with a series of billboards in the artists’ hometowns. Meanwhile, the LP’s emoji-fied cover art — designed by British conceptual artist Damien Hirst — was roundly slammed when it hit the internet earlier this week. Check it out for yourself below.

    Drake’s new album arrives in the midst of his ever-escalating feud with Kanye West, and just days after his nemesis finally dropped his own much-delayed album Donda. Last week, a few of the “God’s Plan” rapper’s fans vandalized ‘Ye’s childhood home in South Chicago with signs taunting CLB’s looming release date, which Drake confirmed on SportsCenter for some inexplicable reason.

    Certified Lover Boy Artwork:

    Certified Lover Boy Tracklist:
    01. Champagne Poetry
    02. Papi’s Home
    03. Girls Want Girls
    04. In The Bible
    05. Love All
    06. Fair Trade
    07. Way 2 Sexy
    08. TSU
    09. N 2 Deep
    10. Pipe Down
    11. Yebba’s Heartbreak
    12. No Friends In The Industry
    13. Knife Talk
    14. 7 AM On Bridle Path
    15. Race My Mind
    16. Fountains
    17. Get Along Better
    18. You Only Live Twice
    19. IMY2
    20. Fucking Fans
    21. The Remorse

