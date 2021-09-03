Menu
Drake Pelvic Thrusts Through Video for “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug: Watch

The video also includes a cameo from NBA All-Star Kawhi Leonard

Drake in “Way 2 Sexy” video
September 3, 2021 | 2:08pm ET

    Shield your eyes and gird your loins, Drake is pelvic thrusting in your direction in the new music video for “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug.

    The first official single from his just-released album Certified Lover Boy samples Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy,” playing off the original’s self-conscious humor and adding some chest-baring braggadocio for good measure. The video for “Way 2 Sexy”  is a double shot of ridiculousness, as Drake and director Dave Meyers explore so many different expressions of horniness that you’ll never want to have sex again.

    The visuals begin amongst the skin-tight spandex of an ’80s workout video, and it only gets goofier from there. Drake gets animated alongside a melanated take on Jessica Rabbit, swashbuckles on the cover of a romance novel called Forbidden Plunder, sees his shirt almost blown off in a recreation of Michael Jackson’s “Black or White,” and wears a headband through a warzone as action hero Drambo. In one memorable scene, Drake forms a boy band with Future, Young Thug, and NBA All-Star Kawhi Leondard. Longtime basketball fans will be surprised to lean that at one point, Leonard very nearly changes his facial expression, proving that Drake can work miracles. Check out the video for “Way 2 Sexy” below.

    Certified Lover Boy dropped today, September 3rd, with some starry guest verses and questionable cover art. It also carries the baggage of accused serial predator R Kelly, who is credited on the track “TSU” because it samples his 1998 single “Half on a Baby.” Read our review of the album here.

