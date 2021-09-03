Menu
Song of the Week: Drake, Future and Young Thug’s “Way 2 Sexy” Is Here to Soundtrack Labor Day Weekend

Wet, FPA and UPSAHL also dropped essential tracks

Drake Way 2 Sexy
Young Thug, photo by Jen Vesp/Drake, photo courtesy of the artist/Future, photo by Philip Cosores
Consequence Staff
and
September 3, 2021 | 12:30pm ET

    Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy brings a wildcard banger.

    In a welcome reunion with Future and Young Thug, Drake gets weird with “Way 2 Sexy,” a playful romp sampling Right Said Fred’s 1991 classic, “I’m Too Sexy.” Egged on by Hendrix and Thugger, our Certified Lover Boy makes a slight departure from his sad boi vibes for a collaboration sure to ring out at Labor Day weekend cookouts.

    Future sets the tone with the chorus, which will probably go viral on TikTok. Stating the obvious, Hendrix tells listeners that not only is too sexy for your girl, but he’s too sexy for the world, his fame, and his chain. Who’s to argue? For his part, Drake does his best to keep up, with a responsible line about safe sex before questioning a “thotty” about her motives. It’s fine, but thankfully he passes the baton back to Future, who drops toxic rhymes about ghosting women before tossing the mic to Thugger to close out the track.

    Thug takes a different approach, boasting about spending on lavish jewelry and handbags for his girl. While it strays away from the theme, the YSL boss’ sex appeal hardly needs to be stated, which why he was the only choice to close out this track from Drizzy’s just-released album.

    — Eddie Fu
    New Music Editor

