Dua Lipa Announces 2022 North American Tour with Megan Thee Stallion & Caroline Polachek

The future is almost here: Dua Lipa has announced that her “Future Nostalgia Tour” will arrive in North America in 2022. As she said in her announcement, Lipa is “bringing the ultimate girl gang with me,” as she’ll be supported by Megan Thee Stallion, Caroline Polacheck, and Lolo Zouaï.

Lipa released Future Nostalgia in 2020, and it held up as one of the best albums of the year. She had planned an expansive tour to kick off in spring of 2020, but in March of that year COVID-19 ground the world to a halt. Now, she’s finally capitalizing on her breakout studio statement.

“I’m so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person! How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again,” Lipa said in a press release. “When I was writing Future Nostalgia, I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!”

The 26-date trek kicks off in Miami on February 9th and wraps in Vancouver on April 1st, with stops in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, and more. Megan Thee Stallion will join Lipa for the Denver, Tulsa, and Phoenix shows, while Lolo Zouaï will open all the other dates, and Polachek will see the tour through from beginning to end. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here. Check out the full calendar below.

Last month, Lipa collaborated with Elton John on the “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” and in July she contributed “Demeanor” to Pop Smoke’s new posthumous album Faith. She’s also expanding to the silver screen, and will star opposite Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, and John Cena in Matthew Vaughn’s film Argylle, which is currently in production.

Dua Lipa 2022 Tour Dates:

02/09 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena # !

02/11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center # !

02/12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena # !

02/14 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena # !

02/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center # !

02/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden # !

02/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center # !

02/22 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell # !

02/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena # !

02/25 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena # !

02/26 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center # !

03/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden # !

03/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena # !

03/04 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center # !

03/05 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center # !

03/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center # !

03/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center # !

03/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center # !

03/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center # !

03/15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena * #

03/17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center * #

03/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center * #

03/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum # !

03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena # !

03/27 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center # !

03/29 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center # !

03/31 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena # !

04/01 – Vancouver, BC @ 2 Rogers Arena # !

# = w/ Caroline Polachek

! = w/ Lolo Zouaï

* = w/ Megan Thee Stallion