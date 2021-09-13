Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dua Lipa Announces 2022 North American Tour with Megan Thee Stallion & Caroline Polachek

The "Future Nostalgia Tour" comes in support of the 2020 album of the same name

dua lipa 2022 tour dates megan thee stallion caroline polachek lol zouai north america american usa tickets
Megan Thee Stallion (photo by Jen Vesp), Dua Lipa (courtesy of artist), and Caroline Polachek (Aidan Zamiri)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 13, 2021 | 10:39am ET

    The future is almost here: Dua Lipa has announced that her “Future Nostalgia Tour” will arrive in North America in 2022. As she said in her announcement, Lipa is “bringing the ultimate girl gang with me,” as she’ll be supported by Megan Thee Stallion, Caroline Polacheck, and Lolo Zouaï.

    Lipa released Future Nostalgia in 2020, and it held up as one of the best albums of the year. She had planned an expansive tour to kick off in spring of 2020, but in March of that year COVID-19 ground the world to a halt. Now, she’s finally capitalizing on her breakout studio statement.

    “I’m so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person! How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again,” Lipa said in a press release. “When I was writing Future Nostalgia, I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The 26-date trek kicks off in Miami on February 9th and wraps in Vancouver on April 1st, with stops in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, and more. Megan Thee Stallion will join Lipa for the Denver, Tulsa, and Phoenix shows, while Lolo Zouaï will open all the other dates, and Polachek will see the tour through from beginning to end. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here. Check out the full calendar below.

    Last month, Lipa collaborated with Elton John on the “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” and in July she contributed “Demeanor” to Pop Smoke’s new posthumous album Faith. She’s also expanding to the silver screen, and will star opposite Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, and John Cena in Matthew Vaughn’s film Argyllewhich is currently in production.

    Dua Lipa 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/09 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena # !
    02/11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center # !
    02/12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena # !
    02/14 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena # !
    02/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center # !
    02/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden # !
    02/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center # !
    02/22 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell # !
    02/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena # !
    02/25 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena # !
    02/26 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center # !
    03/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden # !
    03/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena # !
    03/04 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center # !
    03/05 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center # !
    03/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center # !
    03/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center # !
    03/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center # !
    03/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center # !
    03/15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena * #
    03/17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center * #
    03/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center * #
    03/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum # !
    03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena # !
    03/27 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center # !
    03/29 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center # !
    03/31 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena # !
    04/01 – Vancouver, BC @ 2 Rogers Arena # !

    Advertisement

    # = w/ Caroline Polachek
    ! = w/ Lolo Zouaï
    * = w/ Megan Thee Stallion

     

Latest Stories

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush 2021 tour

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel US Tour Due to "COVID-Related Circumstances"

September 11, 2021

j balvin jose tour dates tonight show starring jimmy fallon in da getto watch

J Balvin Announces 2022 Jose Tour, Performs "In Da Getto" on Fallon: Watch

September 10, 2021

patton oswalt cancels tour dates covid-19 venues florida utah

Patton Oswalt Cancels Shows in Florida and Utah Because Venues Won't Enforce COVID-19 Policies

September 9, 2021

legendz of the streetz tour jeezy 2 chainz gucci mane rick ross trina lil kim fabolous dj dramaa boosie badass

Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, and 2 Chainz Announce "Legendz of the Streetz Tour"

September 8, 2021

 

foo fighters reopening 9:30 club washington dc concert west coast tour dates

Foo Fighters Set to Reopen 9:30 Club in Washington D.C. with Surprise Concert

September 8, 2021

illuminati hotties threatening each other re: capitalism new single lyric video stream

illuminati hotties Drops "Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism": Stream

September 8, 2021

KISS

KISS Set to Resume Tour After Band Member COVID Cases, Announce Rescheduled Dates

September 8, 2021

pavement 2022 european reunion tour dates

Pavement Announce 2022 European Reunion Tour

September 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dua Lipa Announces 2022 North American Tour with Megan Thee Stallion & Caroline Polachek

Menu Shop Search Sale