Duckwrth Drops New EP SG8*: Stream

Duckwrth has dropped his new SG8* EP. Stream it below on Apple Music or Spotify.

As the title implies, SG8* boasts eight tracks, and is a continuation of some of the ideas first explored in his 2020 label debut, SuperGood. While that previous effort was a joyous reaction away from 2010’s trap rap, this new EP finds the positive vibes bumping up against a pandemic.

“Now that things are opening up and we’re living in this post pandemic state of mind…no one is touching on the new anxieties,” Duckwrth said in a statement. “The truth of the matter is we shake the dice every time we’re around people. And now I’m contemplating whether I’ve always struggled with anxiety or if the atmosphere change has bred a new thing in me. Deep down I still just want to have a good time without fear because we clearly don’t know when this will end. SG8* represents pressing play and hearing something that’ll make you feel good.”

SG8* features production by WaveIQ and Loshendrix and guest verses from Jordan Ward, DESTIN CONRAD, and Phabo. It includes several seeming references to the era of COVID-19, including “We Outside” and “Mask Off (Feelings),” as well as previous single “4K.”

This month Duckwrth embarks on his 2021 tour, and in 2022 he’ll be on the road supporting Billie Eilish.

SG8* Artwork:

SG8* Tracklist:

01. We Outside

02. No Chill

03. Link Up Time

04. Mask Off (Feelings)

05. Slow Motion

06. Clueless

07. 4K

08. Make U Go

