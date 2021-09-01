Menu
Dukes of Hazzard Confederate Flag Car Crushed by Hurricane Ida

One of the infamous General Lee cars at John Schneider's studios in Louisiana was hit by a tree

General Lee car, photo via John Schneider’s Facebook
September 1, 2021 | 1:39pm ET

    In a bit of karma, one of the infamous General Lee cars from The Dukes of Hazzard was crushed by a tree earlier this week when Hurricane Ida struck John Schneider’s studios in Holden, Louisiana. Apparently, the 61-year-old actor has a whole collection of the Confederate flag-sporting vehicles, and a second one got caught in a tree.

    Putting on a brave face, The Dukes of Hazzard star shared a cheeky Facebook post about the damage. “Well… When something like this happens you have two choices: Tears and laughter,” wrote Schneider, who played Bo Duke in the 1980s TV series. “I choose laughter. So… What’s your caption? Here’s mine: ‘Miss Ida stopped by to see the General at Miss Shirley’s last night…'”

    Over the past several years, the 1969 Dodge Charger has rightfully become a cultural flashpoint as more people have finally come around to the idea of removing Confederate symbols across the South. In 2015, TV Land stopped airing reruns of Dukes of Hazzard and Warner Bros. stopped making General Lee toy cars as part of a decision to no longer sell any products featuring the slave-era hate symbol.

    Amid the 2020 racial reckoning following the murder of George Floyd, Schneider continued to defend the General Lee car. “I have never had an African American come up to me and have any problem with it whatsoever,” he told The Hollywood Reporter, before having the gall to describe the show as a “unifying force.”

    As the saying goes, what goes around comes around.

