Duran Duran Drop New Single “TONIGHT UNITED”: Stream

Produced by Giorgio Moroder

Duran Duran, photo by John Swannell
September 24, 2021 | 8:52am ET

    Duran Duran have unveiled their new single “TONIGHT UNITED” via Tape Modern/BMG. Stream it below.

    Following the Chai-assisted “MORE JOY!” and “ANNIVERSARY,” the track is the band’s latest release off their forthcoming album FUTURE PAST. (Due out October 22nd, the studio set will also feature contributions from Mark Ronson, Blur guitarist Graham Coxon, David Bowie pianist Mike Garson, and more.)

    Produced by none other than Giorgio Moroder, Simon LeBon called the band’s collaboration with the dance music trailblazer “music for a world that’s coming back together” in a statement coinciding with its release.

    “If you wanna make a difference/ If you wanna see a future coming round/ Got to see it from a distance/ Got to do it walking barefoot on the ground/ You and I tonight/ No way to fight it/ We come together/ Tonight united,” the frontman sings over a funky bass line and synth-drenched new wave production on the anthemic chorus.

    Next month, the new wave pioneers are set to headline Austin City Limits — filling in for Stevie Nicks, who cancelled all of her tour dates and performing obligations for the remainder of the year out of caution for COVID-19 — alongside Tyler, the Creator; Billie Eilish; Rufus Du Soul; Miley Cyrus; and George Strait.

    Duran Duran was also the subject of a new episode of the recently rebooted Behind the Music, which has moved from its original home of VH1 to Paramount+ for the streaming era, in August.

