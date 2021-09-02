Menu
Dwayne Johnson Hunts Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in New Trailer for Red Notice: Watch

The action comedy from Netflix premieres on November 12th

Red Notice (Netflix)
Red Notice (Netflix)
September 2, 2021 | 10:41am ET

    Never mind terrorists and war criminals; Interpol knows that the greatest threats in international crime are drop-dead sexy art thieves. For that reason, Dwayne Johnson hunts after Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the new trailer for Netflix’s Red Notice.

    To be fair, Reynolds’ character Nolan Booth doesn’t seem to put up much of a fight. Early in the trailer, Johnson’s Special Agent John Hartley catches him on a heist and tackles him through an antique stained glass window. Sometimes you have to destroy the priceless art in order to save the priceless art, you know? Soon afterwards, Hartley visits Booth in the kind of prison that wouldn’t get a four-star review. “Help me catch her and I will help you,” The Rock grumbles.

    The “her” is Gal Gadot’s character The Bishop, and he could certainly use the help. The trio’s first interaction leaves Hartley and Booth ingloriously handcuffed together, after which she knocks their heads together like a kung-fu twist on the Three Stooges. In the trailer, at least, Reynolds takes all the fun dialogue, while Gadot gets the plunging necklines and martial arts wizardry, and Johnson runs away from bazookas and goes flying off a bridge.

    Related Video

    Red Notice is believed to be Netflix’s most expensive film ever, with a budget approaching $200 million. Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, it comes crashing onto Netflix November 12th.

    Until then, you can catch Reynolds in the summer blockbusters Free Guy and The Hitman’s Wife’s BodyguardGadot was seen earlier this year in the Snyder cut of Justice League, and Johnson has been teasing a Christmas action mashup called Red One.

