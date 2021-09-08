Menu
Eddie Vedder Announces New Solo Album Earthling, Shares “Long Way”: Stream

Marking his proper follow-up to 2011’s Ukulele Songs

Eddie Vedder
Eddie Vedder, photo by Danny Clinch
September 8, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    Eddie Vedder is returning with a new solo album called Earthling. As a preview, the Pearl Jam frontman has delivered the lead single, “Long Way,” which you can stream below.

    Earthling marks Vedder’s proper follow-up to 2011’s Ukulele Songs. Beyond the title, details about the upcoming album are limited.

    “Long Way” is Vedder’s first collaboration with hitmaking producer Andrew Watt, who has worked with a wide variety of artists including Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone, and Justin Bieber. It tells the story of a fading relationship. “She took the long long way,” Vedder sings. “Well, It couldn’t be had/ What he wanted to hold/ He dared to let go/ He should have known.”

    A limited edition 7-inch vinyl featuring “Long Way” and Vedder’s upcoming single “The Haves” is available for pre-order at Pearl Jam’s Ten Club now.

    Eddie Vedder Drive
    Song of the Week: Eddie Vedder Delivers a Faithful Cover of R.E.M.’s “Drive”

    Back in December, Vedder released the Matter of Time EP featuring his two-song single “Matter of Time” b/w “Say Hi” and a quartet of acoustic at-home performances. More recently, he contributed a number of songs to the soundtrack for Sean Penn’s film Flag Day, including a cover of R.E.M.’s classic song “Drive.”

    Vedder will be making a series of upcoming festival appearances with Pearl Jam, including Sea.Hear.Now. Festival and his own Ohana Festival and Ohana Encore Festival. He will also be performing a solo set at the first installment Ohana. Pick up tickets to all upcoming Pearl Jam dates via Ticketmaster or on the secondary market.

