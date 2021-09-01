Menu
Elton John Announces New Album The Lockdown Sessions with Eddie Vedder, Gorillaz, Stevie Nicks, & Lil Nas X

Miley Cyrus, Stevie Wonder, Rina Sawayama, and more also contribute to the star-studded affair

Stevie Nicks (photo by Ben Kaye), Eddie Vedder (Philip Cosores), Lil Nas X (Rich Fury/Getty Images), and Elton John (Gregg Kemp)
September 1, 2021 | 1:23pm ET

    Sir Elton John has announced the new collaborative album The Lockdown Sessions, and it comes with a guest list that’s unusually sparkly even by his shimmering standards. Eddie Vedder, Lil Nas X, Gorillaz, Stevie Nicks, and more will join their voices with John’s when the project arrives October 22nd.

    The Rocket Man has already shared a couple of previews, including “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix)” with Dua Lipa, “Chosen Family” with Rina Sawayama, and Miley Cyrus’ star-studded Metallica cover “Nothing Else Matters”, which will also appear on the charity compilation The Metallica BlacklistThat’s not the only track being pressed into double duty; the Lil Nas X cut “One of Me” is slated for his debut album Montero. But when an artist of John’s caliber asks if he can use the song, too, you don’t say no.

    In addition to the above-mentioned collaborators, John has also enlisted the help of Dua Lipa, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, Stevie Wonder, the late Glen Campbell, 6LACK, Years & Years, Jimmie Allen, and Surfaces.

    Related Video

    In a statement, John explained how the album came together during quarantine, and why the process made him feel like a “session musician again.” He said,

    “The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album. But, as the pandemic went on, one‐off projects kept cropping up. Some of the recording sessions had to be done remotely, via Zoom, which I’d obviously never done before. Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens. But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I’m known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory. And I realised there was something weirdly familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.”

    Check out the artwork and tracklist below. Next year, John will say goodbye to touring with his  “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour.” Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    The Lockdown Sessions Artwork:

    The Lockdown Sessions Tracklist:
    01. Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) — Elton John & Dua Lipa
    02. Always Love You — Elton John, Young Thug & Nicki Minaj
    03. Learn to Fly — Surfaces feat. Elton John
    04. After All — Elton John & Charlie Puth
    05. Chosen Family — Rina Sawayama & Elton John
    06. The Pink Phantom — Gorillaz feat. Elton John & 6LACK
    07. It’s a Sin — Elton John & Years & Years
    08. Nothing Else Matters — Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo & Chad Smith
    09. Orbit — Elton John & SG Lewis
    10. Simple Things — Elton John & Brandi Carlile
    11. Beauty in the Bones — Jimmie Allen & Elton John
    12. One of Me — Lil Nas X feat. Elton John
    13. E-Ticket — Elton John & Eddie Vedder
    14. Finish Line — Elton John & Stevie Wonder
    15. Stolen Car — Elton John & Stevie Nicks
    16. I’m Not Gonna Miss You — Glen Campbell & Elton John

