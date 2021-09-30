Menu
Elton John Releases “Finish Line” with Stevie Wonder: Stream

Marking their first collaboration together since 1985

Elton John, photo by Lior Phillips/Stevie Wonder, photo by Philip Cosores
September 30, 2021 | 8:47am ET

    Signed, sealed, and still standing! Today, Sir Elton John has revealed a new duet with none other than Stevie Wonder.

    Entitled “Finish Line,” the track marks the first time the two music legends have collaborated in the studio in more than 36 years — since Dionne Warwick’s star-studded 1985 charity single “That’s What Friends Are For,” which also included Gladys Knight.

    “I think for me, it’s one of the greatest records I’ve ever made,” Sir Elton told Andrew Watt, who produced the track, in a new interview for his Apple Music show Elton John’s Rocket Hour. “Because A, it’s Stevie Wonder, and you made Stevie sound like a 17-year-old again. And the sheer joy in his voice, it was a magical, magical, the way this thing came together was a series of accidents in a way.”

    “I’m so proud of this record because I love him so much. He’s always been so kind to me and so sweet to me, the talent is beyond ridiculous,” John added. “And it was just lovely to spend time with him and just see this wonderful human being smiling and happy and playing on a record of mine.”

    Listen to Elton John and Stevie Wonder’s “Finish Line” after the jump. The track also features backing vocals from Kanye West’s Sunday Service gospel choir.

    “Finish Line” is the latest preview of John’s upcoming album The Lockdown Sessions, which also features collaborations with Lil Nas X (“One Of Me”), Miley Cyrus (“Nothing Else Matters”), Dua Lipa (“Cold Heart”), and Rina Sawayama (“Chosen Family”). The full album is due out on October 22nd.

    John was recently forced to postpone his ongoing “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” after sustaining a hip injury. He is set to resume touring in 2022, and you can find tickets to the upcoming dates here.

