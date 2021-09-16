Elton John Postpones 2021 Tour Dates After Hip Injury

Sir Elton John has postponed the UK and European legs of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” in order to have an operation on his injured hip.
John had been scheduled to play already-rescheduled shows in cities across Europe through the end of October, with the UK run commencing on October 30th. In a statement posted to social media, John revealed he would have to push those dates to 2023.
“At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since,” he explained. “Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.”
He continued, “I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.”
The 74-year-old singer added he will still fulfill his obligation to play the Global Citizen Live charity concert on September 25th, as the five-song set is “a very different physical undertaking to the demands of playing for close to three hours every night on tour and travelling overnight between countries.”
After playing the Global Citizen gig, John will have the operation with the goal of returning to the road in January 2022 to kick off the first North American leg of his tour. In the meantime, fans can look forward to his upcoming collaborative album The Lockdown Sessions, a star-studded affair featuring Eddie Vedder, Lil Nas X, Gorillaz, Stevie Nicks, and more that drops on October 22nd.
Check out the updated schedule below, and look for tickets at Ticketmaster or on the secondary market.
Elton John 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
01/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
01/21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
01/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
01/25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
01/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
01/29 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
01/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
02/01 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
02/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
02/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
02/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
02/15 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
02/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
02/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
02/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/25 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/05 – Long Island, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
03/06 – Long Island, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
03/19 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME
03/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
03/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
03/26 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/27 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
04/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
04/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
04/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
04/08 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
04/09 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
04/12 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
04/13 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
04/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
04/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
04/20 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
04/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
04/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/27 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena
04/28 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
05/22 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
05/29 – Leipzig, DE @ Red Bull Arena
06/04 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium
06/07 – Horsens, DK @ CASA Arena Horsens
06/09 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome
06/11 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena
06/15 – Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road
06/17 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield
06/19 – Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light
06/22 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium
06/29 – Swansea, UK @ Liberty Stadium
07/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
07/18 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
07/23 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
07/28 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
07/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
09/07 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
09/10 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome
09/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
09/24 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
09/30 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
11/04 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
11/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium
11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium
01/27 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium
01/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium