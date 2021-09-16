Elton John Postpones 2021 Tour Dates After Hip Injury

Sir Elton John has postponed the UK and European legs of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” in order to have an operation on his injured hip.

John had been scheduled to play already-rescheduled shows in cities across Europe through the end of October, with the UK run commencing on October 30th. In a statement posted to social media, John revealed he would have to push those dates to 2023.

“At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since,” he explained. “Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.”

He continued, “I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.”

The 74-year-old singer added he will still fulfill his obligation to play the Global Citizen Live charity concert on September 25th, as the five-song set is “a very different physical undertaking to the demands of playing for close to three hours every night on tour and travelling overnight between countries.”

After playing the Global Citizen gig, John will have the operation with the goal of returning to the road in January 2022 to kick off the first North American leg of his tour. In the meantime, fans can look forward to his upcoming collaborative album The Lockdown Sessions, a star-studded affair featuring Eddie Vedder, Lil Nas X, Gorillaz, Stevie Nicks, and more that drops on October 22nd.

Check out the updated schedule below, and look for tickets at Ticketmaster or on the secondary market.

Elton John 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

01/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

01/21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

01/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

01/25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

01/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

01/29 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

01/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

02/01 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

02/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

02/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

02/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/15 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

02/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

02/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/25 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/05 – Long Island, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

03/06 – Long Island, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

03/19 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME

03/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

03/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

03/26 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/27 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

04/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

04/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

04/08 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

04/09 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

04/12 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

04/13 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

04/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

04/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

04/20 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

04/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

04/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

04/27 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena

04/28 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

05/22 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

05/29 – Leipzig, DE @ Red Bull Arena

06/04 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium

06/07 – Horsens, DK @ CASA Arena Horsens

06/09 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome

06/11 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena

06/15 – Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road

06/17 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield

06/19 – Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light

06/22 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium

06/29 – Swansea, UK @ Liberty Stadium

07/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

07/18 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

07/23 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

07/28 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

07/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

09/07 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

09/10 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome

09/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

09/24 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

09/30 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

11/04 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

11/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium

11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium

01/27 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium

01/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium