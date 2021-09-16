Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Elton John Postpones 2021 Tour Dates After Hip Injury

He plans to return to the road in January 2022 after undergoing an operation

elton john 2021 tour dates postponed hip injury
Elton John, photo by Lior Phillips
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 16, 2021 | 10:56am ET

    Sir Elton John has postponed the UK and European legs of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” in order to have an operation on his injured hip.

    John had been scheduled to play already-rescheduled shows in cities across Europe through the end of October, with the UK run commencing on October 30th. In a statement posted to social media, John revealed he would have to push those dates to 2023.

    “At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since,” he explained. “Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    He continued, “I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.”

    The 74-year-old singer added he will still fulfill his obligation to play the Global Citizen Live charity concert on September 25th, as the five-song set is “a very different physical undertaking to the demands of playing for close to three hours every night on tour and travelling overnight between countries.”

    50 Greatest Rock and Roll Movies
     Editor's Pick
    The 50 Greatest Rock and Roll Movies of All Time

    After playing the Global Citizen gig, John will have the operation with the goal of returning to the road in January 2022 to kick off the first North American leg of his tour. In the meantime, fans can look forward to his upcoming collaborative album The Lockdown Sessions, a star-studded affair featuring Eddie Vedder, Lil Nas X, Gorillaz, Stevie Nicks, and more that drops on October 22nd.

    Advertisement

    Check out the updated schedule below, and look for tickets at Ticketmaster or on the secondary market.

     

    Advertisement

    Elton John 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    01/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
    01/21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    01/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    01/25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    01/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    01/29 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
    01/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
    02/01 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    02/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    02/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    02/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    02/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    02/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    02/15 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    02/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    02/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    02/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    02/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    02/25 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    03/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    03/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    03/05 – Long Island, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
    03/06 – Long Island, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
    03/19 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME
    03/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    03/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    03/26 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Center
    03/27 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
    03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    04/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
    04/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    04/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    04/08 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
    04/09 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
    04/12 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
    04/13 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
    04/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
    04/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
    04/20 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
    04/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
    04/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    04/27 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena
    04/28 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
    05/22 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
    05/29 – Leipzig, DE @ Red Bull Arena
    06/04 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium
    06/07 – Horsens, DK @ CASA Arena Horsens
    06/09 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome
    06/11 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena
    06/15 – Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road
    06/17 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield
    06/19 – Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light
    06/22 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium
    06/29 – Swansea, UK @ Liberty Stadium
    07/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
    07/18 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
    07/23 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    07/28 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
    07/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field
    08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
    09/07 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
    09/10 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome
    09/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
    09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
    09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    09/24 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
    09/30 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
    10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
    10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
    10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
    11/04 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
    11/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
    11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium
    11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodgers Stadium
    01/27 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium
    01/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium

Latest Stories

pa salieu afrikan rebel new ep stream 2021 tour dates

Pa Salieu Drops New EP Afrikan Rebel: Stream

September 15, 2021

injury reserve by the time i get to phoenix new album stream

Injury Reserve Drop New Album By the Time I Get to Phoenix: Stream

September 15, 2021

Mastodon and Opeth 2021 tour

Mastodon and Opeth Announce Co-Headlining Fall 2021 US Tour

September 14, 2021

dua lipa 2022 tour dates megan thee stallion caroline polachek lol zouai north america american usa tickets

Dua Lipa Announces 2022 North American Tour with Megan Thee Stallion & Caroline Polachek

September 13, 2021

 

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush 2021 tour

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel US Tour Due to "COVID-Related Circumstances"

September 11, 2021

j balvin jose tour dates tonight show starring jimmy fallon in da getto watch

J Balvin Announces 2022 Jose Tour, Performs "In Da Getto" on Fallon: Watch

September 10, 2021

patton oswalt cancels tour dates covid-19 venues florida utah

Patton Oswalt Cancels Shows in Florida and Utah Because Venues Won't Enforce COVID-19 Policies

September 9, 2021

legendz of the streetz tour jeezy 2 chainz gucci mane rick ross trina lil kim fabolous dj dramaa boosie badass

Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, and 2 Chainz Announce "Legendz of the Streetz Tour"

September 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Elton John Postpones 2021 Tour Dates After Hip Injury

Menu Shop Search Sale