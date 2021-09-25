Menu
Eminem Is Opening a Restaurant Called Mom’s Spaghetti

Slim Shady's new brick-and-mortar eatery is opening in downtown Detroit next week

Eminem, photo via YouTube
September 25, 2021 | 1:26pm ET

    Slim Shady is officially a restauranteur. On September 29th, Eminem is planning on opening up a restaurant that’s aptly named Mom’s Spaghetti, the Detroit News reports. Its title, of course, is a reference to the rapper’s 2002 smash “Lose Yourself,” pulled from the slightly-unappetizing lyrics: “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy /There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.” Yum!

    Eminem previewed his latest business endeavor in a brief commercial that aired on local television this week. The new diner, set to open in downtown Detroit, will offer noodle- and marinara-focused cuisine such as spaghetti sandwiches and the classic spaghetti and meatballs. Additionally, customers can also shop at the attached retail spot called the Trailer, which will be stocked with Eminem merchandise. You can watch the commercial for Mom’s Spaghetti below.

    This isn’t the first time Eminem has dipped his toes into the ‘sketti biz, however. After a few pop-up endeavors, Eminem began distributing to-go containers of “mom’s spaghetti” to Michigan heathcare workers last year.

    Aside from the restaurant, Eminem will also be appearing on the small screen soon: He was recently tapped to portray infamous FBI informant White Boy Rick in 50 Cent’s forthcoming series, BMF.

     

