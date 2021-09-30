Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Spaghetti Entrepreneur Drops 9/11-Referencing Track with Plane Crash Sound Effect for a Marvel Movie: Stream

Eminem joins Skylar Grey for "Last One Standing" from the Venom: Let There Be Carnage soundtrack and drops some tasteless bars

eminem venom let there be carnage skylar grey polo g last one standing
Eminem (photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 30, 2021 | 10:44am ET

    Remember the early 2000s when original movie soundtracks had featured artists making songs that were at least fun? Well, welcome to 2021, where OSTs see early 2000s icons making early 2000s references on songs that are at best offensive. Eminem has returned to the world of Sony’s Marvel Universe for a new track from Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and it is… woof.

    Em, who wrote the title theme from the first Venom, this time joins Skylar Grey, Polo G, and Mozzy on “Last One Standing.” Frankly, nothing about the track makes sense: It’s credited to Grey, who has the least to do; it’s a hip-hop ballad about perseverance for a movie about two comic book alien monsters; and then there’s Eminem’s verses. Polo and Mozzy essentially sleepwalk through their bars and cash Sony’s paycheck, but Em goes for it in increasingly weird — and cringey — ways.

    The freshly minted spaghetti restaurateur/server has plenty of unforgivable wordplay here, like, “Got all this bread/ I’m still sour though,” and, “Just follow me, and I’ll light the way/ Look to the hook if your sky look grey (Skylar Grey).” (Thanks for spelling that last one out for us, Slim.) But then there’s this simply horrendous moment: “So a lot of this pain isn’t healing/ No escaping it, this anger is spilling/ Almost like recreating the feeling of 9/11 when the second plane hit the building,” raps Em, as the actual sound of a plane crash explodes through the beat.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Again, this is for a comic book movie based on Marvel Comics characters. Admittedly, gruesome and horrifying Marvel characters, but not straight up traumatic. Even understanding that Eminem built a career on shock rap, this song should come with a trigger warning for anyone over the age of 20. At nearly 50, Em should be able to do better.

    If you dare, listen to Grey and Eminem’s “Last One Standing” below. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, meanwhile, is out this Friday, October 1st. Then, if you have the stomach for it after bars like these, you can check out Em’s new Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant in Detroit.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

grimes new song love stream online hate elon musk

Grimes Shares New Song "LOVE" About "Online Hate": Stream

September 30, 2021

Mining Metal

Mining Metal: Beyond Grace, Blames God, Centenary, Defacement, Formless Body, Replicant, Succumb, Wraith

and September 30, 2021

the rolling stones troubles a comin previously unreleased stream

The Rolling Stones Unearth Chi-Lites Cover "Troubles A' Comin": Stream

September 30, 2021

Limp Bizkit Dad Vibes single

Limp Bizkit Officially Release New Single "Dad Vibes" Ahead of First Album in 10 Years: Stream

September 30, 2021

 

Ghost Return with New Song "Hunter's Moon" from Upcoming Movie Halloween Kills: Stream

September 30, 2021

elton john stevie wonder collaboration new single finish line stream

Elton John Releases "Finish Line" with Stevie Wonder: Stream

September 30, 2021

the weather station deluxe ignorance stream

The Weather Station Unveil Ignorance (Deluxe): Stream

September 29, 2021

kali uchis sza fue mejor new song video stream

Kali Uchis Recruits SZA for "fue mejor" Remix: Stream

September 29, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Spaghetti Entrepreneur Drops 9/11-Referencing Track with Plane Crash Sound Effect for a Marvel Movie: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale