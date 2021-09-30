Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Eminem Works Takeout Window at Mom’s Spaghetti’s Grand Opening

The Detroit eatery welcomed its first customers on Wednesday

EMINEM mom's spaghetti work walk-up counter window detroit
Eminem, photo by Scott Legato/Getty Image
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 29, 2021 | 11:45pm ET

    Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant opened in Detroit on Wednesday, and a familiar face manned the takeout window: Slim Shady himself.

    With a sweater clean of vomit, the rapper worked the walk-up window at the alley-set eatery when it first began serving customers on September 29th. As Complex reports, Em served the first 10 customers their takeout containers of spaghetti and meatballs (with a vegan option available!), snapping pictures with fans at the counter.

    According to the Detroit Free Press, the line for the opening day celebration stretched for blocks around Detroit’s Foxtown neighborhood. Some were camping out since the early morning awaiting the 5:00 p.m. opening. While they waited, they were treated to a rendition of “Lose Yourself” (the lyrics of which inspired the restaurant’s name) by the Cass Tech Marching Band.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Eminem initially started Mom’s Spaghetti with a series of pop-up services, including supplying containers of pasta to Michigan heathcare workers last year. Set inside the newly opened Union Assembly restaurant on Woodward Avenue, the brick-and-mortar operation also features an attached retailer outlet called The Trailer, where fans can pick up Eminem merchandise.

    Check out footage of the Mom’s Spaghetti line below, as well as patron-shot images of Eminem working the window.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

coldplay bts my universe music video watch

Coldplay and BTS Unite for Intergalactic "My Universe" Video: Watch

September 30, 2021

Britney Spears

Judge Suspends Jamie Spears as Britney's Conservator

September 29, 2021

Mark Hoppus cancer

Mark Hoppus Says He is Cancer Free

September 29, 2021

the weather station deluxe ignorance stream

The Weather Station Unveil Ignorance (Deluxe): Stream

September 29, 2021

 

Beyond the Boys Club: Emily Armstrong of Dead Sara

Beyond the Boys' Club: Emily Armstrong of Dead Sara

September 29, 2021

kali uchis sza fue mejor new song video stream

Kali Uchis Recruits SZA for "fue mejor" Remix: Stream

September 29, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly Slipknot Feud

A Complete Timeline of Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot's Feud

September 29, 2021

folgers coffee jingle royalties auction

Royalties to Famous Folgers Coffee Jingle Up for Auction

September 29, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Eminem Works Takeout Window at Mom's Spaghetti's Grand Opening

Menu Shop Search Sale