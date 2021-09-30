Eminem Works Takeout Window at Mom’s Spaghetti’s Grand Opening

Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant opened in Detroit on Wednesday, and a familiar face manned the takeout window: Slim Shady himself.

With a sweater clean of vomit, the rapper worked the walk-up window at the alley-set eatery when it first began serving customers on September 29th. As Complex reports, Em served the first 10 customers their takeout containers of spaghetti and meatballs (with a vegan option available!), snapping pictures with fans at the counter.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the line for the opening day celebration stretched for blocks around Detroit’s Foxtown neighborhood. Some were camping out since the early morning awaiting the 5:00 p.m. opening. While they waited, they were treated to a rendition of “Lose Yourself” (the lyrics of which inspired the restaurant’s name) by the Cass Tech Marching Band.

Eminem initially started Mom’s Spaghetti with a series of pop-up services, including supplying containers of pasta to Michigan heathcare workers last year. Set inside the newly opened Union Assembly restaurant on Woodward Avenue, the brick-and-mortar operation also features an attached retailer outlet called The Trailer, where fans can pick up Eminem merchandise.

Check out footage of the Mom’s Spaghetti line below, as well as patron-shot images of Eminem working the window.

Cruising Detroit…

Eminem is having the grand opening of his “Mom’s Spaghetti” restaurant in downtown Detroit.

The lines are loooonnnngggggg…. This is Detroit…

This is who we are…#Detroit #DetroitStrong #Eminem pic.twitter.com/YhYpBrBvT6 Advertisement — Jazz the Professor (@LikeButta3) September 30, 2021

eminem at the grand opening of his 'mom's spaghetti' restaurant in detroit (photo credit: jeremy deputat) pic.twitter.com/AilN5Logbf — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) September 30, 2021

@Eminem serving spaghetti during the grand opening of Mom's Spaghetti in Detroit 🍝 pic.twitter.com/uY6C3IyA2U — Nasty_CSA (@mev_promotions) September 30, 2021