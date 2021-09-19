Menu
Emmy Awards 2021 Winners List (Updating)

The annual awards show recognizes the best in television

Emmy Award winners
Emmy Awards
Consequence Staff
September 19, 2021 | 7:45pm ET

    The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards are taking place Sunday night live from Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Now in its 73rd year, the annual ceremony honors the best in US primetime television. Cedric the Entertainer, one of the Original Kings of Comedy, will serve as the evening’s host.

    Unlike last year’s awkward digital presentation, this year’s Emmy Awards are taking place live and in person. All attendees were required not only to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19, but also a negative COVID test received within two days of the event.

    Ted Lasso, nominated for a total of 20 Emmys, was among the night’s early winners, as Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham won Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy, respectively.

    Related Video

    Meanwhile, Mare of Easttown swept the Best Supporting Actor/Actress in a Limited Series category thanks to Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson.

    The Crown also picked up two early awards, as Tobias Menzies and Gillian Anderson took home Best Support Actor and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, respectively.

    We will be updating this post as winners are announced (winners are noted in bold).

    Outstanding Drama Series
    The Boys
    Bridgerton
    The Crown
    The Handmaid’s Tale
    Lovecraft Country
    The Mandalorian
    Pose
    This Is Us

    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
    Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
    Olivia Colman, The Crown
    Emma Corin, The Crown
    Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
    Mj Rodriguez, Pose
    Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
    Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
    Jonathan MajorsLovecraft Country
    Josh O’Connor, The Crown
    Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
    Billy Porter, Pose
    Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

    Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
    Tobias Menzies, The Crown
    Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
    John Lithgow, Perry Mason
    O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
    Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
    Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
    Gincarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
    Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

    Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
    Gillian AndersonThe Crown
    Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
    Emerald Fennel, The Crown
    Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
    Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
    Samira Wile, The Handmaid’s Tale
    Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
    Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

    Outstanding Comedy Series
    Black-ish
    Cobra Kai
    Emily in Paris
    Hacks
    The Flight Attendant
    The Kominsky Method
    Pen15
    Ted Lasso

    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
    Aidy Bryant, Shrill
    Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
    Allison Janney, Mom
    Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
    Jean Smart, Hacks

    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
    Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
    Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
    William H. Macy, Shameless
    Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
    Kenan Thompson, Kenan

    Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
    Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
    Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
    Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
    Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
    Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
    Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
    Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
    Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

    Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
    Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
    Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
    Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
    Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
    Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
    Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
    Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

    Outstanding Limited Series
    I May Destroy You
    Mare of Easttown
    The Queen’s Gambit
    The Underground Railroad
    WandaVision

    Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
    Paul Bettany, WandaVision
    Hugh Grant, The Undoing
    Ewan McGregor, Halston
    Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
    Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

    Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
    Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
    Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
    Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
    Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
    Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

    Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
    Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
    Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
    Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
    Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
    Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
    Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

    Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
    Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
    Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
    Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
    Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
    Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
    Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

    Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
    Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
    Charles Dance, The Crown
    Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
    Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
    Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

    Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
    Sophia Okonedo, Ratched
    Claire Foy, The Crown
    Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
    McKenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
    Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

    Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
    Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
    Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
    Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
    Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
    Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live

    Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
    Jane Adams, Hacks
    Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
    Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
    Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
    Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
    Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

    Outstanding Animated Series
    Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
    Big Mouth
    Bob’s Burgers
    South Park: The Pandemic Special
    The Simpsons

    Outstanding TV Movie
    Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
    Oslo
    Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
    Sylvie’s Love
    Uncle Frank

    Outstanding Variety Talk Series
    Conan
    The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
    Jimmy Kimmel Live
    Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
    The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
    A Black Lady Sketch Show
    Saturday Night Live

    Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
    8:46 — Dave Chappelle
    A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
    Bo Burnham: Inside
    David Byrne’s American Utopia
    Friends: The Reunion
    Hamilton

    Outstanding Variety Special Live
    Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special
    Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
    The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
    The Oscars
    The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

    Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
    Secrets of the Whales
    Allen v. Farrow
    American Masters
    City So Real
    Pretend It’s a City

    Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
    Boys State
    Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)
    The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
    The Social Dilemma
    Tina

    Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
    Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
    My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
    Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special
    United Shades of America with Kamau Bell
    VICE

    Outstanding Structured Reality Program
    Queer Eye
    Antiques Roadshow
    Property Brothers: Forever Home
    Running Wild with Bear Grylls
    Shark Tank

    Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
    RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked
    Becoming
    Below Deck
    Indian Matchmaking
    Selling Sunset

    Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
    The Amazing Race
    Nailed It!
    RuPaul’s Drag Race
    Top Chef
    The Voice

    Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
    RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
    Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
    Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
    Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
    Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, Top Chef

