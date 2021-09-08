Menu
Explosions in the Sky Share New Song “Flying”: Stream

The second preview of Big Bend (An Original Soundtrack for Public Television)

explosions in the sky Flying big bend new single stream
Explosions in the Sky, photo courtesy of artist
September 8, 2021 | 11:30am ET

    Explosions in the Sky have today revealed “Flying,” the second single from their soundtrack to the PBS documentary Big Bend: The Wild Frontier of Texas.

    As Texas natives, Explosions are familiar with the gorgeous landscapes of Big Bend, making them the perfect group to score a nature documentary on the National Park. While the lead single off Big Bend (An Original Soundtrack for Public Television), “Climbing Bears,” captured the quiet beauty of the area, “Flying” represents more the awe-inspiring expanse.

    Giving the sense of gliding through the wide open air, the track is accompanied by a fitting video of birds (is that a Vermilion flycatcher I spot?) soaring the skies. Check out the clip for Explosions in the Sky’s “Flying” below.

    The band began work on the Big Bend score back in 2019, expanding on those musical cues to create a standalone album. The resulting Big Bend (An Original Soundtrack for Public Television) is due out October 1st, and you can pre-order it now.

    Explosions in the Sky’s last proper LP was 2016’s The Wilderness, while their last soundtrack was for 2013’s Lone Survivor.

