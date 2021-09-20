Tom Hanks Builds a Self-Driving Robot in Trailer for Apple TV+’s Finch: Watch

While starring in yet another Hollywood post-apocalyptic film titled Finch, Tom Hanks takes on the role of an inventor who builds himself a robot best friend. Watch the newly released trailer below to see him in action.

“It all happened so fast,” Hanks’ titular character somberly explains in the opening moments of the clip. “There was a solar flare. Goodbye crops and food, goodbye everything. So I hid, frightened and so alone.”

Then, the camera pulls back and reveals Finch is talking to a canine companion in a manner not too dissimilar from Hanks’ conversations with Wilson, the volleyball in 2000’s Cast Away. The two survivors won’t be alone for too much longer, as the robotics engineer builds an android named Jeff (played by Caleb Landry Jones) to join them in fleeing an incoming storm.

“We should be safe once we get into the mountains,” explains Finch to his traveling buddies. “[But] bad things will happen, like 150-degree heat, UV radiation — and people, hiding in the shadows.”

Here’s the description provided by Apple TV+:

“In Finch, a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it’s as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.”

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones, True Detective), Finch also stars Laura Harrier, Samira Wiley, and Skeet Ulrich. Ivor Powell and Craig Luck penned the script, with the latter making his feature film writing debut. Finch premieres on Apple TV+ on November 5th.

Hanks most recently starred in 2020’s News of the World and will be appearing in Wes Anderson’s next film.