Royalties to Famous Folgers Coffee Jingle Up for Auction

"The best part of waking up" might actually be Folgers making you money

Folgers Coffee (YouTube)
September 29, 2021 | 2:00pm ET

    In the market for a cup of joe that will make you money in perpetuity? Well if you love Folgers Coffee, you’re in luck because the coffee brand’s famous theme song is up for auction.

    For decades, Folgers’ unforgettable jingle (you know the one: “The best part of waking up/ Is Folgers in your cup”) has been heard in ads and TV commercials, helping cement the company’s status as America’s go-to instant coffee brand.

    But according to a report by TMZ, royalties for the song are up for grabs at Royalty Exchange in Denver, Colorado. Bidding began earlier this week at a cool $63,000, and after 20 total bids, the price has risen to $72,900 at press time with 27 hours left to bid.

    Related Video

    “The jingle’s ability to stand the test of time is remarkable,” reads a description on the auction site. “Beginning with the classic commercial ‘Peter Comes Home For Christmas,’ which ran on television for more than a decade, the song has been reimagined through several Folgers-sponsored jingle contests, modernized in a 2019 holiday campaign, and optimized for internet and social media in 2021 with short pandemic-themed clips.

    Royalty Exchange’s site also reveals that Folgers’ theme song has made a total of $11,747 in royalties over the last 12 months, with a grand total of $38,164.19 since 2011. The terms of the auction include the life of the jingle’s author plus an additional seventy years.

    Distributed by BMI, the deal only includes public performance rights — which are separate from mechanical rights — for “Internet Streaming, AM/FM & Satellite Radio, TV/Film/Commercial Performances, etc.” and does not include the song’s copyright.

    Bidding for the royalties are set to conclude on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. ET.

