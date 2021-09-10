Foo Fighters’ “Everlong” Returns to Charts After Viral Performance With 11-Year-Old Nandi Bushell

It takes a lot of talent to put a quarter-century-old song back on the charts, whether you’re one of the most established alt-rock bands working today or just an especially precocious 11-year-old. This week, Foo Fighters’ 1997 classic “Everlong” has cracked each of Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Alternative Songs, and Hot Hard Rock Songs charts, likely a result of the band’s recent live performance of the track with pint-sized drumming legend Nandi Bushell.

The gig in question went down on August 26th at the Forum in Los Angeles, and has since driven US streams of “Everlong” up 4 percent. That’s good enough to propel “Everlong” to No. 19 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, No. 2 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, and No. 17 on Hot Alternative Songs chart.

Bushell, a noted Foo Fighters fan, first caught frontman Dave Grohl’s attention after his friends began sending him her viral drum covers, which led to a good-natured drum-off between the two. Naturally, the band had to let her fill in for drums on “Everlong” in person. Revisit footage from their very adorable encounter — as well as the bonkers official music video to “Everlong” — below.

Foo Fighters aren’t the only rock stars Bushell has met IRL, either: the UK native also recently got to join forces with Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders.

In related news, Foo Fighters helped re-open Washington, DC’s 9:30 Club on Thursday night. This weekend they’ll appear at the MTV VMAs to accept the US Global Icon Award, and they’ll play a show at the Coney Island Amphitheater on Monday night.

