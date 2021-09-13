Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Foo Fighters Bring Rock ‘n’ Roll Back to VMAs: Watch

The rockers were honored by Billie Eilish with this year's MTV Global Icon Award

foo fighters global icon award 2021 mtv vmas performance medley
Foo Fighters at the 2021 MTV VMAs, photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 12, 2021 | 10:53pm ET

    Foo Fighters regaled the 2021 MTV Video Awards with a career-spanning performance of their biggest hits as they accepted the MTV Global Icon Award.

    Taking the stage at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the band were introduced by Billie Eilish before turning the awards show into a veritable rock concert by running through a medley of 1999’s “Learn to Fly,” 2021’s “Shame Shame,” and 1997’s “Everlong.” All the while, the full-stage screen displayed images and artwork from throughout the band’s legendary career.

    Dave Grohl and co. become the first recipients of MTV’s Global Icon Award to accept the award on the US VMAs; since being inaugurated in 2010, it’s typically been given at the MTV European Music Awards. “It’s quite an award to receive — we’ve been a band for 26 years, so it feels pretty good!” Grohl said while accepting the golden moon man. The band then rattled off a list of MTV VJs and execs that had a part in the band’s history. “Thank you so much for this award, we’ll see you in 26 years,” capped off Grohl.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Watch Foo Fighters’ hard-rocking VMAs medley and Eilish’s introductory speech below, and replay all of tonight’s performances here.

    lollapalooza foo fighters 2021 day 4 recap
     Editor's Pick
    Lollapalooza 2021 Day 4 Recap: An Un-Foo-Gettable Closing Night

    Ahead of the show, “Everlong” reemerged on numerous Billboard charts, including Hot Rock and Alternative Songs, Hot Alternative Songs, and Hot Hard Rock Songs — all thanks to their recent performance with drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell at LA’s The Forum.

    Earlier this week, the rockers also reopened Washington D.C.’s iconic 9:30 Club to live music with a surprise hometown performance ahead of their 2021 tour, which includes headlining slots at Shaky Knees, Tecate Pal Norte, Boston Calling, and more. Grab tickets via Ticketmaster or the secondary market.

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

machine gun kelly allegedly fought ufc champ conor mcgregor at the 2021 mtv vmas

Machine Gun Kelly and UFC Champ Conor McGregor Fight on 2021 MTV VMAs Red Carpet: Report

September 12, 2021

Doja Cat Performs Been Like This and You Right at the 2021 MTV VMAs Watch

Doja Cat Performs "Been Like This" and "You Right" at the 2021 MTV VMAs: Watch

September 12, 2021

Camila Cabello VMAs

Camila Cabello Performs "Don't Go Yet" at the 2021 MTV VMAs: Watch

September 12, 2021

Lil Nas X VMAs

Lil Nas X Performs "Industry Baby" and "Montero" with Jack Harlow at the 2021 MTV VMAs: Watch

September 12, 2021

 

Kacey Musgraves VMAs

Kacey Musgraves Debuts "star-crossed" Live at the 2021 MTV VMAs: Watch

September 12, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo VMAs

Olivia Rodrigo Performs "good 4 u" at 2021 MTV VMAs: Watch

September 12, 2021

justin bieber kid laori stay ghost mtv vmas 2021

Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI Team Up for "Stay," "Ghost" at 2021 MTV VMAs: Watch

September 12, 2021

polo g 2021 mtv vmas pre-show rapstar performance watch

Polo G Hits the Locker Room to Perform "RAPSTAR" at the 2021 MTV VMAs Pre-Show: Watch

September 12, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Foo Fighters Bring Rock 'n' Roll Back to VMAs: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale