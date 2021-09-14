Foo Fighters Tease “Insane Prog-Rock Record”

Foo Fighters will try anything once. Fresh off a disco dalliance as the Dee Gees and their 10th album of power pop-inflected rock, Medicine at Midnight, Dave Grohl has teased a turn towards the jazz, folk, and psychedelic-inspired vistas of prog.

“Every album that we’ve made is a response to the one we made before,” Grohl said in a new interview with Rolling Stone. “So now there are whispers of making an insane prog-rock record.”

Granted, Grohl hasn’t started writing it yet. But he has more money than one man can spend and he thinks it would be fun. That’s the only reason he does anything these days. “Yeah, I guess, like, you still feel like the kid sitting on your bedroom floor playing along to your favorite band’s album,” he explained.

It’s a trait that bandmate Pat Smear, who briefly toured with Grohl in Nirvana, thinks sets him apart from Kurt Cobain. As evidence, he cites the Foos 2011 song “Walk.”

“Every night when he sings the line ‘I never want to die,’ ” Smear said, “I look at him every time and think of Kurt. Every single time. Because Kurt was, ‘I hate myself and I want to die.’ And that’s the opposite-ness of them. And I do so love being with life lovers.”

Grohl confirmed that “Walk” was a reaction to Cobain. “It kind of comes from the day after Kurt died,” he explained. “Waking up that morning and realizing, ‘Oh, shit, he’s not here anymore. I am. Like, I get to wake up and he doesn’t. I’m making a cup of coffee. And he can’t. I’m gonna turn on the radio. And he won’t.’ That was a big revelation to me.”

In August, Foo Fighters showed that zest for life in closing out Lollapalooza. At their subsequent gig at the Forum in Los Angeles, the band was joined by 11-year-old Nandi Bushell, which was such a viral sensation that it pushed “Everlong” back on to the Billboard charts. Last Sunday, the Foos brought some rocking swagger to the VMAs.