Foo Fighters Set to Reopen 9:30 Club in Washington D.C. with Surprise Concert

The rockers will also hit the road on the West Coast this December

Foo Fighters, photo courtesy of the band
September 8, 2021 | 4:39pm ET

    The Foo Fighters seem determined to singlehandedly reopen the nation’s live music industry one venue at a time. Two and a half months after the band brought concerts back to Madison Square Garden, and a couple weeks after they helped reopen Los Angeles’ The Forum, they’re about to do the same thing at the 9:30 Club in Washington D.C. According to a social media announcement, Dave Grohl and co. will be performing a special homecoming show called “Surprise! At the Club!” on Thursday, September 9th, at the iconic D.C. venue, which has been closed for the last 18 months due to the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

    The 9:30 Club recently announced strict new COVID-19 policies, including proof of vaccination for all eligible concert goers, no matter how many anti-vaxx protesters or Westboro Baptist trolls show up outside. Tickets can be purchased at the venue’s official website, or try to grab them here once they’re sold out.

    In addition to re-opening of the 9:30 Club, the band has also announced a run of shows around the West Coast in December. Separately, the rockers’ planned 2022 world tour will be supported by St. Vincent, Courtney Barnett, and Shame. Check out an updated list of Foo Fighters’ tour dates after the jump.

    Related Video

    Last month, kid drummer Nandi Bushell joined Grohl on stage during the Foo Fighters’ show at The Forum in Los Angeles to perform “Everlong” with her long-battled YouTube rival. Meanwhile, the frontman’s old band, D.C.-based Scream, recently launched a Kickstarter to fund production of their sixth album, titled DC Special.

    Foo Fighters 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    09/09 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
    09/15 — Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
    09/17 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
    10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
    11/10 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
    11/12-13 — Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pal Norte
    12/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater
    12/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater
    12/07 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden Center
    12/09 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
    05/27-29 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
    06/02 – Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Templehof
    06/08 — Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Tempelhof
    06/10 — Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival
    06/12 — Milan, IT @ I-Days
    06/14 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakob-Park
    06/16 — Valencia, ES @ Ciudad de las Artes y Las Ciencias
    06/18 — Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon
    06/20 – Madrid, ES @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium ^
    06/22 — Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes
    06/23 – Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes
    06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford *
    06/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park %
    06/30 – London, UK @ London Stadium *#
    07/02 – London, UK @ London Stadium %
    ^ = w/ Liam Gallagher
    * = w/ St. Vincent
    % = w/ Courtney Barnett
    # w = w/ Shame

