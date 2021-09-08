Foo Fighters Set to Reopen 9:30 Club in Washington D.C. with Surprise Concert

The Foo Fighters seem determined to singlehandedly reopen the nation’s live music industry one venue at a time. Two and a half months after the band brought concerts back to Madison Square Garden, and a couple weeks after they helped reopen Los Angeles’ The Forum, they’re about to do the same thing at the 9:30 Club in Washington D.C. According to a social media announcement, Dave Grohl and co. will be performing a special homecoming show called “Surprise! At the Club!” on Thursday, September 9th, at the iconic D.C. venue, which has been closed for the last 18 months due to the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 9:30 Club recently announced strict new COVID-19 policies, including proof of vaccination for all eligible concert goers, no matter how many anti-vaxx protesters or Westboro Baptist trolls show up outside. Tickets can be purchased at the venue’s official website, or try to grab them here once they’re sold out.

In addition to re-opening of the 9:30 Club, the band has also announced a run of shows around the West Coast in December. Separately, the rockers’ planned 2022 world tour will be supported by St. Vincent, Courtney Barnett, and Shame. Check out an updated list of Foo Fighters’ tour dates after the jump.

Last month, kid drummer Nandi Bushell joined Grohl on stage during the Foo Fighters’ show at The Forum in Los Angeles to perform “Everlong” with her long-battled YouTube rival. Meanwhile, the frontman’s old band, D.C.-based Scream, recently launched a Kickstarter to fund production of their sixth album, titled DC Special.

Foo Fighters 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

09/09 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

09/15 — Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

09/17 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

11/10 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

11/12-13 — Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pal Norte

12/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

12/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

12/07 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden Center

12/09 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

05/27-29 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/02 – Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Templehof

06/08 — Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Tempelhof

06/10 — Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival

06/12 — Milan, IT @ I-Days

06/14 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakob-Park

06/16 — Valencia, ES @ Ciudad de las Artes y Las Ciencias

06/18 — Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon

06/20 – Madrid, ES @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium ^

06/22 — Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes

06/23 – Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes

06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford *

06/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park %

06/30 – London, UK @ London Stadium *#

07/02 – London, UK @ London Stadium %

^ = w/ Liam Gallagher

* = w/ St. Vincent

% = w/ Courtney Barnett

# w = w/ Shame

