Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Foo Fighters Rock Out on Stage with Salesforce Mascots: Watch

Their costumed guests brought the energy during "All My Life"

foo fighters salesforce mascots dreamforce 2021 watch
Foo Fighters and Salesforce mascots, photo via YouTube (ASIM ANSARI)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 22, 2021 | 8:09pm ET

    San Francisco tech company Salesforce kicked off their three-day Dreamforce conference on September 21st, treating attendees to a performance from none other than the Foo Fighters. During their set, the band was surprised on stage by a group of costumed mascots.

    While Dave Grohl and company performed “All My Life,” they were joined by a trio of mascots named Astro, Einstein, and Ruth. Acknowledging his costumed guests for bringing the energy in the San Francisco heat, Grohl slowed things down for bit to let them catch a breather.

    “I’m going to break it down, because I know you’re fucking dying in that suit right now. Einstein, are you okay?” Grohl asked before the band transitioned briefly into “Cat Scratch Fever.” After the breakdown, he quipped, “Just when I thought life couldn’t get any fucking weirder. You need to chill fuck out, Einstein. You’re going too hard, brother.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    According to Loudwire, Foo Fighters performed an 11-song set, mixing in covers of Queen, the Rolling Stones, and Bee Gees songs.

    Last month, the band was joined by 11-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell during a more conventional gig at the Forum in Los Angeles. The performance was so much of a viral sensation that it pushed “Everlong” back onto the Billboard charts. We’ll see if their Dreamforce performance gives a similar boost to “All My Life.”

    lollapalooza foo fighters 2021 day 4 recap
     Editor's Pick
    Lollapalooza 2021 Day 4 Recap: An Un-Foo-Gettable Closing Night

    Watch Foo Fighters perform with the Salesforce mascots via the fan-shot footage below.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

Nirvana Nevermind Corey Taylor

Corey Taylor on Nirvana's Nevermind: "It Changed the Way People Thought About Songwriting"

September 22, 2021

damon albarn shares new single royal morning blue stream

Damon Albarn Shares New Solo Song "Royal Morning Blue": Stream

September 22, 2021

A Beginners Mind Review

On A Beginner’s Mind, Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine Use Fiction as a Guide and a Salve

September 22, 2021

The What Podcast Fake Or Festival

The What Podcast Plays Another Game of Fake Or Festival?

September 22, 2021

 

Tom Morello Bring Me the Horizon song

Tom Morello Unveils New Song "Let's Get the Party Started" featuring Bring Me the Horizon: Stream

September 22, 2021

alt-j the dream new album u&me new song video stream 2022 tour

alt-J Announce New Album The Dream, Share "U&ME": Stream

September 22, 2021

G Eazy Demi Lovato

G-Eazy on These Things Happen Too and Demi Lovato Collab: "We're Both Complicated Human Beings"

September 22, 2021

Foals Announce Departure of Keyboardist Edwin Congreave

September 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Foo Fighters Rock Out on Stage with Salesforce Mascots: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale