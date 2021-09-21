Ready or not, here they come: Fugees are reuniting for their first shows together in 15 years.

The seminal hip-hop group of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel have announced a 12-city international tour to celebrate the silver anniversary of their landmark album, 1996’s The Score. The first concert takes place tomorrow night (!) — September 22nd — at an undisclosed location in New York City. Further shows are scheduled in Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami, as well as in France, the UK, Nigeria, and Ghana.

“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention,” Ms. Lauryn Hill said in a statement. “I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

“As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement,” added Wyclef Jean. “We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

Check out the tour’s itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Fugees 2021 Tour Dates:

09/22 – New York, NY @ TBA

11/02 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/07 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/21 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

11/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

11/28 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

12/04 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena

12/06 – London, UK @ The O2

TBA – Nigeria @ TBA

12/18 – Ghana @ TBA