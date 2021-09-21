Menu
Fugees Announce Reunion Tour

Ready or not, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel are getting back together for their first shows in 15 years

Fugees reunion tour 2021
Fugees, photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
September 21, 2021 | 8:53am ET

    Ready or not, here they come: Fugees are reuniting for their first shows together in 15 years.

    The seminal hip-hop group of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel have announced a 12-city international tour to celebrate the silver anniversary of their landmark album, 1996’s The Score. The first concert takes place tomorrow night (!) — September 22nd — at an undisclosed location in New York City. Further shows are scheduled in Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami, as well as in France, the UK, Nigeria, and Ghana.

    “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention,” Ms. Lauryn Hill said in a statement. “I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

    Related Video

    “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement,” added Wyclef Jean. “We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

    Check out the tour’s itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Editor’s Note: We explored the legacy of Fugees’ The Score in a recent season of The Opus. Listen to the first episode below, and find the rest of them here.

    Fugees 2021 Tour Dates:
    09/22 – New York, NY @ TBA
    11/02 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    11/07 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
    11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    11/21 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    11/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    11/28 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
    12/04 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena
    12/06 – London, UK @ The O2
    TBA – Nigeria @ TBA
    12/18 – Ghana @ TBA

