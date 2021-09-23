Menu
Fugees Reunite for First Concert in 15 Years: Setlist + Video

The 45-minute set featured the trio performing hits from The Score

fugees reunion reunite video setlist set list global citizen team up
Fugees, phoot by Theo Wargo/Getty for Global Citizen
September 23, 2021 | 9:51am ET

    A day after announcing a limited fall reunion tour, Fugees held their first concert in 15 years on Wednesday night. Taking place at New York City’s rooftop venue Pier 17 with a crowd of about 3,000, the 45-minute set brought back together Ms. Lauryn HillWyclef Jean, and Pras Michel as they begin celebrating 25 years of The Score.

    Unsurprisingly for a show featuring both Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, the show reportedly started a full three hours late (doors were at 6:00, showtime at 7:00, and the band arrived at 10:00, according to Stereogum). Some of that delay was likely due to having to soundcheck the group’s large backing band, which included a full horn section and a number of backing singers.

    “There was destiny in us coming together, there was destiny in the touring, and there was destiny in the people we inspired,” Hill said during the show (via Rolling Stone). “Respect the miracle of this union. Respect that we can get on this stage and still do this.”

    Related Video

    The set consisted of exclusively tracks from The Score such as “Zealots,” “Killing Me Softly with His Song,” and “Ready or Not.” Pras and Wyclef also traded some freestyles, with the latter adding a plea to President Joe Biden: “President Biden, I want you to do me a favor: Give the Haitians a pass like you did with the people coming from Afghanistan.”

    The whole show was being recorded for the Global Citizen Live event airing on September 25th, and audience members were asked to tuck their cellphones away in Yondr pouches. However, a few sneaky fans were able to capture video of the Fugees’ reunion concert, and you can watch those clips below. Also ahead, check out the show’s complete setlist.

    Tickets for Fugees’ full reunion tour, which launches November 2nd in October, can be found via Ticketmaster.

    Setlist:
    01. The Score
    02. How Many Mics
    03. Zealots
    04. Fu-Gee-La
    05. Killing Me Softly with His Song
    06. Ready or Not
    07. No Woman, No Cry

    For more on Fugees' The Score, check out the Consequence Podcast Network's recent season of The Opus exploring the album's legacy.

