Fugees Perform “Ready or Not” at First Concert in 15 Years: Watch

Earlier this week, Fugees reunited at New York City’s Pier 17 for their first performance in 15 years. A portion of the concert was filmed for broadcast on Saturday night as part of the Global Citizen Festival. Below, watch their performance of “Ready or Not.”

All told, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel performed a seven song set pulling exclusively from their classic album The Score. Though they took the stage nearly four hours late, “in the air there was a genuine sense of rebirth that has been present in very few reunion tours — as if they had, in these 25 years, figured out exactly how to fit in the narrow space between nostalgia and modernity,” wrote Valerie Megan in her review of the concert for Consequence. “It was a glorious victory lap, underlined by the nipping breeze of the New York Harbor, and it truly felt like 1997 as we smashed through the venue’s curfew and danced the night away.”

Last week’s concert came ahead of Fugees’ first tour in 25 years, which kicks off in Chicago in November. Check out the tour’s itinerary below. Tickets are available to purchase through Ticketmaster.



Editor’s Note: We explored the legacy of Fugees’ The Score in a recent season of The Opus. Listen to the full season here.

Fugees 2021 Tour Dates:

11/02 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/07 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/21 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

11/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

11/28 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

12/04 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena

12/06 – London, UK @ The O2

TBA – Nigeria @ TBA

12/18 – Ghana @ TBA

