G-Eazy Arrested in New York Following Brawl Outside Hotel

The rapper was charged with misdemeanor assault

G-Eazy, photo by David Brendan Hall
September 15, 2021 | 5:48pm ET

    G-Eazy was arrested earlier this week in New York City and charged with allegedly punching two men in the face.

    The altercation occurred in the early hours of Friday morning outside The Standard, High Line hotel, the New York Police Department told Billboard. On Monday, September 13th, G-Eazy (whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum) was brought in on misdemeanor assault charges. He was subsequently released after being given a ticket and instructed to appear in court on a later date.

    This is hardly the first time the artist has found himself in trouble with the law. He previously plead guilty to charges of assault, drug possession, and resisting arrest stemming from a 2018 incident with a bouncer at a nightclub in Sweden. At the time, he was fined $10,000, received a sentence of probation, and made financial restitution to the bouncer in question.

    While G-Eazy’s fourth album, These Things Happen Too, is set for release September 24th, he most recently collaborated with Carlos Santana on “She’s Fire” for Diane Warren’s debut LP, The Cave Sessions Vol. 1. Back in May, he also teamed up with E-40 and ALLBLACK for “10 Toes” off the latter’s debut studio set TY4FWM (Thank You 4 Fuckin’ With Me). This past Sunday, after the alleged assault but before his arrest, he attended the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

