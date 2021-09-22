G-Eazy on These Things Happen Too and Demi Lovato Collab: “We’re Both Complicated Human Beings”



Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

G-Eazy sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about These Things Happen Too, an album that sequels his 2014 breakthrough.

The rap artist talks about the 436 songs that were written for the project, E-40’s influence, and his nostalgia for the past.

Advertisement

Related Video

He also tells us about befriending Cage The Elephant’s Matthew Shultz, who guests on a track, covering David Bowie’s “Lazarus” on last year’s Everything’s Strange Here, collaborating with Demi Lovato on Breakdown and their shared experience as artists, and teaming up with Diane Warren and Santana on “She’s Fire.”

Listen to the latest episode of Kyle Meredith With via the embed at the top of this page, or watch the whole discussion via the YouTube player below.

Make sure to subscribe to KMW at the links above or wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network to keep getting updates on all our series.

Advertisement