Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

G-Eazy on These Things Happen Too and Demi Lovato Collab: “We’re Both Complicated Human Beings”

The rap artist also talks about working with Cage the Elephant’s Matt Shultz and covering Bowie

G Eazy Demi Lovato
Kyle Meredith with G-Eazy, photo courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
September 22, 2021 | 1:07pm ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    G-Eazy sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about These Things Happen Too, an album that sequels his 2014 breakthrough.

    The rap artist talks about the 436 songs that were written for the project, E-40’s influence, and his nostalgia for the past.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    He also tells us about befriending Cage The Elephant’s Matthew Shultz, who guests on a track, covering David Bowie’s “Lazarus” on last year’s Everything’s Strange Here, collaborating with Demi Lovato on Breakdown and their shared experience as artists, and teaming up with Diane Warren and Santana on “She’s Fire.”

    Listen to the latest episode of Kyle Meredith With via the embed at the top of this page, or watch the whole discussion via the YouTube player below.

    Make sure to subscribe to KMW at the links above or wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network to keep getting updates on all our series.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

shirley manson beautiful garbage kyle meredith with podcast

Shirley Manson on The Jump, Beautiful Garbage, and The Importance of Weird

September 20, 2021

debbie gibson the body remember joey mcintyre kyle meredith with podcast

Debbie Gibson on The Body Remembers: "I'm Somebody Who Likes to Flip the Script"

September 17, 2021

glenn hughes dead daisies kyle meredith with podcast

Glenn Hughes on Holy Ground, Letting Go of Fear, and a 2022 Dead Daisies Album

September 15, 2021

kyle meredith with the pretty reckless Taylor Momsen

The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen on Death by Rock and Roll and Her Love of Soundgarden

September 13, 2021

 

kyle meredith with sleigh bells texis new album

Sleigh Bells on New Album Texis: “Subtlety Has Never Been Our Thing”

September 10, 2021

kyle meredith with jxdn podcast

jxdn on Finding His Scream, Silverstein and Lil Uzi Vert's Influence, and New Songs

September 8, 2021

kyle meredith with the band camino

The Band CAMINO on Curse Words, Guitar Solos, and Their Debut Album

September 7, 2021

kyle meredith with a flock of seagulls podcast interview

A Flock of Seagulls on String Theory, the Magic of the '80s, and a New Album

September 3, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

G-Eazy on These Things Happen Too and Demi Lovato Collab: "We're Both Complicated Human Beings"

Menu Shop Search Sale