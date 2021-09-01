Menu
Gabe Liedman on the Queer Forward Comedy of Netflix’s Q-Force

The Big Mouth writer also talks about having Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, & David Harbour in the cast

Kyle Meredith with Gary Liedman of Q-Force (photo via Netflix)
September 1, 2021


    Comedian/writer/producer Gabe Liedman sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new Netflix series, Q-Force.

    The showrunner explains how the new adult animation series about a group of LGBT superspies picks up from his work on PEN15, Big Mouth, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He also talks about creating the concept based on an idea from Sean Hayes (who also stars as the lead character), representing so many different types of queer, and getting a strong message across while still writing comedy.

    Liedman breaks down some of the cultural references used such as L.A. Confidential and The Princess Diaries; taking inspiration from Mission: Impossible and the Jason Bourne series; and the amazing cast that includes Wanda Sykes, David Harbour, Gary Cole, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, and lots of cameos from other comedians.

    Listen to the Gabe Liedman episode of Kyle Meredith With up top, or watch the whole discussion via the YouTube player below. Make sure to subscribe to KMW at the links above, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network to keep getting updates on all our series.

