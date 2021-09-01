<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comedian/writer/producer Gabe Liedman sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new Netflix series, Q-Force.

The showrunner explains how the new adult animation series about a group of LGBT superspies picks up from his work on PEN15, Big Mouth, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He also talks about creating the concept based on an idea from Sean Hayes (who also stars as the lead character), representing so many different types of queer, and getting a strong message across while still writing comedy.

Liedman breaks down some of the cultural references used such as L.A. Confidential and The Princess Diaries; taking inspiration from Mission: Impossible and the Jason Bourne series; and the amazing cast that includes Wanda Sykes, David Harbour, Gary Cole, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, and lots of cameos from other comedians.



