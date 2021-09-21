Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rush’s Geddy Lee Wrote a Memoir to Help Grieve Neil Peart

Lee says he started writing because "I was struggling in the aftermath of Neil's passing"

geddy lee memoir book grief grieve death neil peart rush
Geddy Lee, image via Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 21, 2021 | 1:50pm ET

    Rush’s Geddy Lee says he coped with pandemic lockdowns and the death of his longtime friend and drummer Neil Peart by writing a memoir. The as-yet untitled book will be published in Fall 2022.

    In an Instagram post, Lee said that he was “locked down for over a year and a half — the longest time I’d spent in Toronto since I was nineteen and hit the Northern Ontario bar circuit with Rush.”

    Lee spent more time with family, “teaching my grandson the finer points of baseball and birdwatching, tending to my pups (one of whom was quite ill) and spending the evenings with my lovely better half, glass of Armagnac in hand, as we watched every European mystery show ever produced.” But he was still feeling pretty low.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “My friend and collaborator on the Big Beautiful Book of Bass, Daniel Richler, saw how I was struggling in the aftermath of Neil’s passing, and tried coaxing me out of my blues with some funny tales from his youth, daring me to share my own in return,” Lee said. “So I did — reluctantly at first, but then remembering, oh yeah, I like wrestling with words. It’s a less physical version of arguing with musical notes, without a Ricky doubleneck breaking my back! And soon my baby-step stories were becoming grownup chapters. Being the nuclear obsessive that I am, I’d write and re-write them, reassessing perspectives in the narrative not just by scouring my memory banks but my diaries and piles of photo albums too. I was piecing together a mystery of a different kind.”

    He added, “I’d then send these improved and even illustrated stories to Daniel, who’d clean up some of the grammar and remove a lot of the swearing (I love to fucking swear), and presto! In a voice that sounded, well, just like me, a presentable, epic-length account of my life on and off the stage was taking shape: my childhood, my family, the story of my parents’ survival, my travels and all sorts of nonsense I’ve spent too much time obsessing over. And Daniel said, ‘I think you’re writing a book. An actual memoir, in fact.’ To which I replied, ‘Hmm… I guess I am.'”

    Neil Peart, photo courtesy of Wikipedia
     Editor's Pick
    Remembering Rush’s Neil Peart, The Relentless Idealist

    The book will be edited by Noah Eaker, and while it isn’t finished just yet, Lee said he is “rounding third.” It will be published by Harper Collins sometime next autumn.

    Advertisement

    It’s been a hard year for Lee; in July, his mother Mary Weinrib died. The Holocaust survivor was 95. That same month, Alex Lifeson shot down any chance of a Rush reunion, and so your best bet to hear the old songs live might be Primus’s Rush tribute tour, currently ongoing, which features a performance of the band’s 1977 album A Farewell to Kings. But that doesn’t mean more music isn’t on the way — Lifeson and Lee have said they are “eager to get back together” to work on new songs. In August, the pair released a different sort of collaboration, the Canadian Golden Ale beer.

Latest Stories

Joanna Newsom Brooklyn Nine-Nine cameo series finale video watch scene season 8 eight episode NBC

Joanna Newsom Made a Cameo in the Brooklyn Nine-Nine Series Finale: Watch

September 21, 2021

ted nugent black lives matter michigan rally

Ted Nugent Confronted at Rally Where He Called Black Lives Matter a "Terrorist Organization": Watch

September 21, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly Slipknot's Corey Taylor feud

Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot's Corey Taylor Continue Feud Over Twitter

September 21, 2021

eels extreme witchcraft new album good night on earth new song stream

Eels Announce New Album Extreme Witchcraft, Share "Good Night on Earth": Stream

September 21, 2021

 

richard h kirk rip obituary cause of death cabaret voltaire electronic industrial pioneer

R.I.P. Richard H. Kirk, Cabaret Voltaire Founder Dead at 65

September 21, 2021

Let's Eat Grandma Hall of Mirrors stream new music video song single 2021 track Let's Eat Grandma, photo by El Hardwick

Let's Eat Grandma Return with New Single "Hall of Mirrors": Stream

September 21, 2021

Ariana Grande stalker

Ariana Grande Seeks Restraining Order Against Man Who Showed Up to Her House with a Knife

September 21, 2021

chelsea wolfe green altar woodstock

Chelsea Wolfe Shares New Song "Green Altar" and Cover of Joni Mitchell's "Woodstock": Stream

September 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rush's Geddy Lee Wrote a Memoir to Help Grieve Neil Peart

Menu Shop Search Sale