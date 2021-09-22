Geese Share New Song “Projector,” Announce First-Ever Headlining Tour

The fast-rising New York City rock band Geese are gearing up to release their debut album, Projector, on October 29th. Today, the Brooklyn five-piece has shared the album’s title track and announced their first-ever North American headlining tour.

“The opening riff on ‘Projector’ was the first thing we ever wrote for the record,” explains frontman Cameron Winter of the prog-indebted track. “When the song was finished, it became a jumping off point for the rest of the album. We liked it because it was something decidedly different from the music we had been writing up to that point. Though we didn’t know it then, it’s fitting that ‘Projector’ became the title track on the record; it’s the song that ushered in the album’s sound.” Take a listen below.

As for Geese’s upcoming North American tour, it launches next March and includes shows in Philadelphia, Nashville, San Francisco, Toronto, and beyond, before wrapping up with a hometown gig at New York’s Bowery Ballroom on April 16th. Check out the full itinerary below, and get tickets starting Friday, September 24th via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Related Video

Projector arrives digitally on October 29th, with physical copies following on December 3rd. Geese previously previewed the record with “Disco” and “Low Era.”

Geese 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

11/13 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

11/17 – London, United Kingdom @ Windmill Brixton

11/18 – London, United Kingdom @ Sebright Arms

11/23 – Paris, France @ L’International

11/25 – Berlin, Germany @ Fluxbau

01/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

01/23 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

02/04 – Brussels, BE @ Chez [PIAS]

02/05 – Kortrijk, BE @ Wilde Westen

02/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

02/07 – Cologne, DE @ MTC

02/08 – Hamburg, DE @ MolotoW Skybar

02/12 – Vienna, AT @ Fluc

02/14 – Munich, DE @ Milla

02/15 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

02/16 – Annecy, FR @ Festival Hors Pistes

02/20 – Dublin, IE @ The Sound House

02/21 – Glasgow, UK @ McChuills

02/22 – Manchester, UK @ YES

02/23 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

02/24 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

03/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

03/12 – Washington, DC @ DC 9

03/14 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt

03/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

03/23 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

03/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

03/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

03/28 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

03/29 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

04/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

04/04 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

04/06 – Toronto, ON @ Garrison

04/07 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

04/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Advertisement