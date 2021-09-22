Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Geese Share New Song “Projector,” Announce First-Ever Headlining Tour

Fast-rising New York rockers release their debut album in October

Geese
Geese, photo by Daniel Topete
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 22, 2021 | 10:24am ET

    The fast-rising New York City rock band Geese are gearing up to release their debut album, Projector, on October 29th. Today, the Brooklyn five-piece has shared the album’s title track and announced their first-ever North American headlining tour.

    “The opening riff on ‘Projector’ was the first thing we ever wrote for the record,” explains frontman Cameron Winter of the prog-indebted track. “When the song was finished, it became a jumping off point for the rest of the album. We liked it because it was something decidedly different from the music we had been writing up to that point. Though we didn’t know it then, it’s fitting that ‘Projector’ became the title track on the record; it’s the song that ushered in the album’s sound.” Take a listen below.

    As for Geese’s upcoming North American tour, it launches next March and includes shows in Philadelphia, Nashville, San Francisco, Toronto, and beyond, before wrapping up with a hometown gig at New York’s Bowery Ballroom on April 16th. Check out the full itinerary below, and get tickets starting Friday, September 24th via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Projector arrives digitally on October 29th, with physical copies following on December 3rd. Geese previously previewed the record with “Disco” and “Low Era.”

    Geese 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
    11/13 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival
    11/17 – London, United Kingdom @ Windmill Brixton
    11/18 – London, United Kingdom @ Sebright Arms
    11/23 – Paris, France @ L’International
    11/25 – Berlin, Germany @ Fluxbau
    01/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
    01/23 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch
    02/04 – Brussels, BE @ Chez [PIAS]
    02/05 – Kortrijk, BE @ Wilde Westen
    02/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
    02/07 – Cologne, DE @ MTC
    02/08 – Hamburg, DE @ MolotoW Skybar
    02/12 – Vienna, AT @ Fluc
    02/14 – Munich, DE @ Milla
    02/15 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
    02/16 – Annecy, FR @ Festival Hors Pistes
    02/20 – Dublin, IE @ The Sound House
    02/21 – Glasgow, UK @ McChuills
    02/22 – Manchester, UK @ YES
    02/23 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
    02/24 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
    03/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
    03/12 – Washington, DC @ DC 9
    03/14 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt
    03/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
    03/23 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
    03/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
    03/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
    03/28 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
    03/29 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
    04/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
    04/04 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
    04/06 – Toronto, ON @ Garrison
    04/07 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
    04/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

parquet courts black widow spider new song 2022 tour dates music video listen stream tickets

Parquet Courts Share New Song "Black Widow Spider," Announce 2022 Tour Dates

September 22, 2021

she & him announce a very she and him christmas 10th anniversary reissue

She & Him Announce A Very She & Him Christmas Reissue, Share Cover of Madonna's "Holiday": Stream

September 21, 2021

illuminati hotties 2022 tour dates schedule live concerts tickets Sarah Tudzin show illuminati hotties, photo by Courtney Coles

illuminati hotties Announce 2022 Headlining Tour

September 21, 2021

Little Simz 2022 tour dates concerts live show tickets buy, photo by Nwaka Okparaeke

Little Simz Announces 2022 North American Tour Dates

September 21, 2021

 

Fugees reunion tour 2021

Fugees Announce Reunion Tour

September 21, 2021

Dave Grohl book tour

Dave Grohl Announces Storyteller Book Tour

September 20, 2021

Ghost and Volbeat tour

Ghost and Volbeat Announce Co-Headlining 2022 US Arena Tour

September 20, 2021

elton john 2021 tour dates postponed hip injury

Elton John Postpones 2021 Tour Dates After Hip Injury

September 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Geese Share New Song "Projector," Announce First-Ever Headlining Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale