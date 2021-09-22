Geese Share New Song “Projector,” Announce First-Ever Headlining Tour

The fast-rising New York City rock band Geese are gearing up to release their debut album, Projector, on October 29th. Today, the Brooklyn five-piece has shared the album’s title track and announced their first-ever North American headlining tour.
“The opening riff on ‘Projector’ was the first thing we ever wrote for the record,” explains frontman Cameron Winter of the prog-indebted track. “When the song was finished, it became a jumping off point for the rest of the album. We liked it because it was something decidedly different from the music we had been writing up to that point. Though we didn’t know it then, it’s fitting that ‘Projector’ became the title track on the record; it’s the song that ushered in the album’s sound.” Take a listen below.
As for Geese’s upcoming North American tour, it launches next March and includes shows in Philadelphia, Nashville, San Francisco, Toronto, and beyond, before wrapping up with a hometown gig at New York’s Bowery Ballroom on April 16th. Check out the full itinerary below, and get tickets starting Friday, September 24th via Ticketmaster.
Projector arrives digitally on October 29th, with physical copies following on December 3rd. Geese previously previewed the record with “Disco” and “Low Era.”
Geese 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
11/13 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival
11/17 – London, United Kingdom @ Windmill Brixton
11/18 – London, United Kingdom @ Sebright Arms
11/23 – Paris, France @ L’International
11/25 – Berlin, Germany @ Fluxbau
01/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
01/23 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch
02/04 – Brussels, BE @ Chez [PIAS]
02/05 – Kortrijk, BE @ Wilde Westen
02/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
02/07 – Cologne, DE @ MTC
02/08 – Hamburg, DE @ MolotoW Skybar
02/12 – Vienna, AT @ Fluc
02/14 – Munich, DE @ Milla
02/15 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
02/16 – Annecy, FR @ Festival Hors Pistes
02/20 – Dublin, IE @ The Sound House
02/21 – Glasgow, UK @ McChuills
02/22 – Manchester, UK @ YES
02/23 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
02/24 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
03/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
03/12 – Washington, DC @ DC 9
03/14 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt
03/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
03/23 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
03/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
03/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
03/28 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
03/29 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
04/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
04/04 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
04/06 – Toronto, ON @ Garrison
04/07 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
04/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom