Genesis Kick Off Reunion Tour: Setlist + Video

Genesis members Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford reunited on stage for the first time in 14 years on Monday as they launched “The Last Domino? Tour” in Birmingham, England.

The concert kicked off with “Turn It On Again,” the lead single from their 1980 album Duke, followed by performances of two of their biggest hits, “Mama” and “Land of Confusion.” They then played a medley that included the first performance of “Fading Lights” in 29 years alongside “The Cinema Show” and “Afterglow.”

A second medley featuring “That’s All,” “The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway,” and “Follow You Follow Me” followed, before Genesis dusted off the song “Duchess” for the first time since 1981. The band then closed the main portion of their set with songs including “No Son of Mine,” “Throwing It All Away,” “Tonight, Tonight, Tonight,” and “Invisible Touch.”

For the encore, Genesis treated fans to a performance of “I Can’t Dance” and a medley of “Dancing With the Moonlit Knight” and “The Carpet Crawlers.”

Watch fan captured footage of the concert and see the full setlist below.

Joining the trio on stage were longtime touring guitarist/bassist Daryl Stuermer and Collins’ 20-year-old son Nic, who is filling in for his father behind the drum kit (Collins is no longer able to drum due to extensive nerve damage suffered during Genesis’ last reunion tour).

Former Genesis members Peter Gabriel and Steve Hackett are not participating in the reunion tour. “Peter left the band 45 years ago and he’s been trying to live it down ever since,” Banks previously joked in an interview with the BBC. “When they put his birthday in The Times, they always say, ‘Peter Gabriel – Genesis singer.’ And I think, ‘What’s the guy been doing since then, for God’s sake?'”

Banks told the BBC that it didn’t make sense to bring Gabriel back because “most of the songs people know” came after his departure. However, he did stress that “We love Peter.”

Genesis had intended to launch their reunion tour in Fall 2020, but due to the pandemic they were forced to postpone those dates by nearly a year. “The Last Dominio? Tour” now runs through the middle of December, with the North American leg launching in mid-November. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Ahead of the tour’s launch, Collins said it would likely be Genesis’ final time together on stage. “This English and American tour, that will be enough for me,” the 70-year-old Collins told Mojo.

Setlist:

Duke’s End / Turn It On Again

Mama

Land of Confusion

Fading Lights / The Cinema Show / Afterglow (“Fading Lights” performed live since 1992)

That’s All / The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway / Follow You Follow Me (First time “That’s All” performed live since 1998)

Duchess (First time performed live since 1981)

No Son of Mine

Firth of Fifth / I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)

Domino

Throwing It All Away

Tonight, Tonight, Tonight / Invisible Touch

Encore:

I Can’t Dance

Dancing With the Moonlit Knight / The Carpet Crawlers (First time “Dancing With the Moonlit Knight” performed live since 1998)

Genesis 2021 Tour Dates:

09/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

09/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

09/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

09/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

09/27 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

09/28 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

09/30 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

10/01 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

10/03- Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena

10/04 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena

10/07 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

10/08 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

10/11 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/12 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/13 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

11/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/22 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

11/23 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

11/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

11/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

12/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/08 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

12/10 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

12/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

12/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12/16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden