Genesis Kick Off Reunion Tour: Setlist + Video

Genesis members Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford reunited on stage for the first time in 14 years on Monday as they launched “The Last Domino? Tour” in Birmingham, England.
The concert kicked off with “Turn It On Again,” the lead single from their 1980 album Duke, followed by performances of two of their biggest hits, “Mama” and “Land of Confusion.” They then played a medley that included the first performance of “Fading Lights” in 29 years alongside “The Cinema Show” and “Afterglow.”
A second medley featuring “That’s All,” “The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway,” and “Follow You Follow Me” followed, before Genesis dusted off the song “Duchess” for the first time since 1981. The band then closed the main portion of their set with songs including “No Son of Mine,” “Throwing It All Away,” “Tonight, Tonight, Tonight,” and “Invisible Touch.”
For the encore, Genesis treated fans to a performance of “I Can’t Dance” and a medley of “Dancing With the Moonlit Knight” and “The Carpet Crawlers.”
Watch fan captured footage of the concert and see the full setlist below.
Joining the trio on stage were longtime touring guitarist/bassist Daryl Stuermer and Collins’ 20-year-old son Nic, who is filling in for his father behind the drum kit (Collins is no longer able to drum due to extensive nerve damage suffered during Genesis’ last reunion tour).
Former Genesis members Peter Gabriel and Steve Hackett are not participating in the reunion tour. “Peter left the band 45 years ago and he’s been trying to live it down ever since,” Banks previously joked in an interview with the BBC. “When they put his birthday in The Times, they always say, ‘Peter Gabriel – Genesis singer.’ And I think, ‘What’s the guy been doing since then, for God’s sake?'”
Banks told the BBC that it didn’t make sense to bring Gabriel back because “most of the songs people know” came after his departure. However, he did stress that “We love Peter.”
Genesis had intended to launch their reunion tour in Fall 2020, but due to the pandemic they were forced to postpone those dates by nearly a year. “The Last Dominio? Tour” now runs through the middle of December, with the North American leg launching in mid-November. Tickets are available for purchase here.
Ahead of the tour’s launch, Collins said it would likely be Genesis’ final time together on stage. “This English and American tour, that will be enough for me,” the 70-year-old Collins told Mojo.
Setlist:
Duke’s End / Turn It On Again
Mama
Land of Confusion
Fading Lights / The Cinema Show / Afterglow (“Fading Lights” performed live since 1992)
That’s All / The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway / Follow You Follow Me (First time “That’s All” performed live since 1998)
Duchess (First time performed live since 1981)
No Son of Mine
Firth of Fifth / I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)
Domino
Throwing It All Away
Tonight, Tonight, Tonight / Invisible Touch
Encore:
I Can’t Dance
Dancing With the Moonlit Knight / The Carpet Crawlers (First time “Dancing With the Moonlit Knight” performed live since 1998)
Genesis 2021 Tour Dates:
09/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
09/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
09/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
09/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
09/27 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
09/28 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
09/30 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
10/01 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
10/03- Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
10/04 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
10/07 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
10/08 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
10/11 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
10/12 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
10/13 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
11/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/22 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
11/23 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
11/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
11/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
12/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
12/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
12/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
12/08 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
12/10 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
12/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
12/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
12/16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden