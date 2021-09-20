Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Genesis Kick Off Reunion Tour: Setlist + Video

Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford share the stage for the first time in 14 years

Genesis reunion tour kickoff
Genesis, photo via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 20, 2021 | 6:50pm ET

    Genesis members Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford reunited on stage for the first time in 14 years on Monday as they launched “The Last Domino? Tour” in Birmingham, England.

    The concert kicked off with “Turn It On Again,” the lead single from their 1980 album Duke, followed by performances of two of their biggest hits, “Mama” and “Land of Confusion.” They then played a medley that included the first performance of “Fading Lights” in 29 years alongside “The Cinema Show” and “Afterglow.”

    A second medley featuring “That’s All,” “The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway,” and “Follow You Follow Me” followed, before Genesis dusted off the song “Duchess” for the first time since 1981. The band then closed the main portion of their set with songs including “No Son of Mine,” “Throwing It All Away,” “Tonight, Tonight, Tonight,” and “Invisible Touch.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    For the encore, Genesis treated fans to a performance of “I Can’t Dance” and a medley of “Dancing With the Moonlit Knight” and “The Carpet Crawlers.”

    Watch fan captured footage of the concert and see the full setlist below.

    Joining the trio on stage were longtime touring guitarist/bassist Daryl Stuermer and Collins’ 20-year-old son Nic, who is filling in for his father behind the drum kit (Collins is no longer able to drum due to extensive nerve damage suffered during Genesis’ last reunion tour).

    Former Genesis members Peter Gabriel and Steve Hackett are not participating in the reunion tour. “Peter left the band 45 years ago and he’s been trying to live it down ever since,” Banks previously joked in an interview with the BBC. “When they put his birthday in The Times, they always say, ‘Peter Gabriel – Genesis singer.’ And I think, ‘What’s the guy been doing since then, for God’s sake?'”

    Advertisement

    Banks told the BBC that it didn’t make sense to bring Gabriel back because “most of the songs people know” came after his departure. However, he did stress that “We love Peter.”

    Genesis had intended to launch their reunion tour in Fall 2020, but due to the pandemic they were forced to postpone those dates by nearly a year. “The Last Dominio? Tour” now runs through the middle of December, with the North American leg launching in mid-November. Tickets are available for purchase here.

    Ahead of the tour’s launch, Collins said it would likely be Genesis’ final time together on stage. “This English and American tour, that will be enough for me,” the 70-year-old Collins told Mojo.

    Advertisement

    Setlist:
    Duke’s End / Turn It On Again
    Mama
    Land of Confusion
    Fading Lights / The Cinema Show / Afterglow (“Fading Lights” performed live since 1992)
    That’s All / The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway / Follow You Follow Me (First time “That’s All” performed live since 1998)
    Duchess (First time performed live since 1981)
    No Son of Mine
    Firth of Fifth / I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)
    Domino
    Throwing It All Away
    Tonight, Tonight, Tonight / Invisible Touch

    Advertisement

    Encore:
    I Can’t Dance
    Dancing With the Moonlit Knight / The Carpet Crawlers (First time “Dancing With the Moonlit Knight” performed live since 1998)

    Genesis 2021 Tour Dates:
    09/21 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
    09/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
    09/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
    09/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
    09/27 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
    09/28 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
    09/30 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
    10/01 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
    10/03- Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
    10/04 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena
    10/07 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
    10/08 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
    10/11 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    10/12 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    10/13 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    11/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    11/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    11/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    11/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    11/22 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    11/23 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    11/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    11/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    11/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    11/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    12/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    12/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    12/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    12/08 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
    12/10 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    12/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    12/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    12/16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Latest Stories

morgan wallen black organizations charity rolling stone report

Morgan Wallen Has Only Donated a Portion of the $500,000 Promised to Black-Led Organizations: Report

September 20, 2021

BTS United Nations

With Third Appearance at the United Nations General Assembly, BTS Continue to Act as a Global Force For Good

September 20, 2021

Kevin Whelan The Wrens

Tired of Waiting, Kevin Whelan Releasing Solo Album Containing Wrens Songs

September 20, 2021

gwar nft collection

GWAR Launch Official NFT Collection of Original Artwork

September 20, 2021

 

shirley manson beautiful garbage kyle meredith with podcast

Shirley Manson on The Jump, Beautiful Garbage, and The Importance of Weird

September 20, 2021

Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Rehearse New Song "Hard School": Watch

September 20, 2021

story behind the song lindsey buckingham fleetwood mac tusk podcast

Lindsey Buckingham Shares The Story Behind Fleetwood Mac's "Tusk"

September 20, 2021

Slipknot Riot Fest 2021

Riot Fest Day 4: See Photos of Slipknot, Devo, The Flaming Lips and More

September 20, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Genesis Kick Off Reunion Tour: Setlist + Video

Menu Shop Search Sale