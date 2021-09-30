Ghost Return with New Song “Hunter’s Moon” from Upcoming Movie Halloween Kills: Stream

Swedish metal mavens Ghost have returned with their first new song in two years, Hunter’s Moon,” which appears on the soundtrack to the upcoming film Halloween Kills.

The haunting song is accompanied by a creepy cinematic music video, directed by Amanda Demme, with Ghost singer Tobias Forge making a sinister appearance at the end.

Ghost’s musical contribution to the latest film in the Halloween franchise began when Ryan Turek, Vice President of Feature Film Development at Blumhouse Films, attended Ghost’s headlining 2018 show at The Forum in Los Angeles. Forge was invited to the Halloween Kills set, where he met with director David Gordon Green.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Hunter’s Moon” will be released as a 7-inch vinyl single on January 21st, 2022, via Lorna Vista Recordings. The B-side will be Halloween composer John Carpenter’s “Halloween Kills (Main Title).” Pre-orders are available here.

The movie Halloween Kills will arrive simultaneously in theaters and via the streaming service Peacock on October 15th. “Hunter’s Moon” is set to play as the film’s end credits roll.

Last week, Ghost announced a 2022 co-headlining US tour with Volbeat. The 26-date outing kicks off January 25th in Reno, Nevada, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

“Hunter’s Moon” Single Artwork: