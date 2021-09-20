Menu
Ghost and Volbeat Announce Co-Headlining 2022 US Arena Tour

The 26-date outing will feature Twin Temple as support

September 20, 2021 | 9:54am ET

    Ghost and Volbeat are joining forces for a co-headlining 2022 US arena tour. The outing kicks off in January and features Twin Temple as support.

    Hailing from Sweden and Denmark, respectively, Ghost and Volbeat have taken the US by storm over the past decade, as evidenced by the size of the venues they’ll will be playing on the winter tour. The trek will see the two bands rocking major basketball and hockey arenas across the country.

    The tour launches January 25th in Reno, Nevada, and runs through a March 3rd show in Anaheim, California. Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 24th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales and VIP packages available as early as Tuesday (September 21st).

    Ghost are working on the follow-up to 2018’s Prequelle, with frontman Tobias Forge comparing the band’s upcoming fifth LP to Metallica’s “Black Album,” in terms of what it means to their career. For this album cycle, Forge will take on the persona of Papa Emeritus IV.

    Volbeat, meanwhile, will be touring in support of their latest effort, 2019’s Rewind, Replay, Rebound, as well as a pair of new stand-alone singles they released this past summer: “Wait a Minute My Girl” and “Dagen Før.”

    The 2022 dates will follow Volbeat’s fall US run, which launches this Thursday (September 23rd) in Orlando, Florida, and runs through an October 10th show in Oakland, California.

    Top Metal Songs 2010s
     Editor's Pick
    Top 25 Metal Songs of the 2010s

    In a press release, Volbeat stated, “We are so incredibly excited to get back to these cities with a Volbeat headline show, but getting to do it alongside a headline show from our ghoulish friends in Ghost AND bringing the incomparable Twin Temple with us? How soon will it be January already!? Start getting ready, the thunder and lightning is coming to your town in 2022.”

    See the full list of dates for the Ghost and Volbeat co-headlining US tour below.

    Ghost, Volbeat and Twin Temple 2022 US Tour Dates:
    01/25 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
    01/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    01/28 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
    01/29 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    01/31 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
    02/02 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    02/04 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
    02/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    02/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
    02/08 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
    02/10 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    02/11 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
    02/12 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
    02/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
    02/15 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
    02/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    02/18 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
    02/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
    02/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    02/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
    02/23 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
    02/25 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
    02/26 – Dallas, TX @ Fair Park Coliseum
    02/28 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
    03/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    03/03 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

