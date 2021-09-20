Ghost and Volbeat Announce Co-Headlining 2022 US Arena Tour

Ghost and Volbeat are joining forces for a co-headlining 2022 US arena tour. The outing kicks off in January and features Twin Temple as support.

Hailing from Sweden and Denmark, respectively, Ghost and Volbeat have taken the US by storm over the past decade, as evidenced by the size of the venues they’ll will be playing on the winter tour. The trek will see the two bands rocking major basketball and hockey arenas across the country.

The tour launches January 25th in Reno, Nevada, and runs through a March 3rd show in Anaheim, California. Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 24th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales and VIP packages available as early as Tuesday (September 21st).

Advertisement

Related Video

Ghost are working on the follow-up to 2018’s Prequelle, with frontman Tobias Forge comparing the band’s upcoming fifth LP to Metallica’s “Black Album,” in terms of what it means to their career. For this album cycle, Forge will take on the persona of Papa Emeritus IV.

Volbeat, meanwhile, will be touring in support of their latest effort, 2019’s Rewind, Replay, Rebound, as well as a pair of new stand-alone singles they released this past summer: “Wait a Minute My Girl” and “Dagen Før.”

The 2022 dates will follow Volbeat’s fall US run, which launches this Thursday (September 23rd) in Orlando, Florida, and runs through an October 10th show in Oakland, California.

Advertisement

In a press release, Volbeat stated, “We are so incredibly excited to get back to these cities with a Volbeat headline show, but getting to do it alongside a headline show from our ghoulish friends in Ghost AND bringing the incomparable Twin Temple with us? How soon will it be January already!? Start getting ready, the thunder and lightning is coming to your town in 2022.”

See the full list of dates for the Ghost and Volbeat co-headlining US tour below.

Ghost, Volbeat and Twin Temple 2022 US Tour Dates:

01/25 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

01/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

01/28 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

01/29 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

01/31 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

02/02 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

02/04 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

02/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

02/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

02/08 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

02/10 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

02/11 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

02/12 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

02/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

02/15 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

02/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

02/18 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

02/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

02/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

02/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

02/23 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

02/25 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

02/26 – Dallas, TX @ Fair Park Coliseum

02/28 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

03/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/03 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center