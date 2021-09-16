Menu
Giancarlo Esposito to Star in Netflix’s Heist Series Jigsaw

Based on the real-life story about $70 billion in bonds that went missing in Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy

Giancarlo Esposito Jigsaw series TV show new cast heist drama (Netflix)
Giancarlo Esposito (Netflix)
September 16, 2021 | 5:38pm ET

    Netflix has been quietly working on a new heist series called Jigsaw — no, it’s not related to the infamous Saw villain — and it looks like they’ve found one of their leading men. Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito has been tapped for the action-drama show, which is a loose adaption of a real-life event when $70 billion in bonds went missing in Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy.

    According to Deadline, Jigsaw tells the story of the largest heist ever attempted and the revenge, lies, and loyalties that surround it. Each episode of the show will take place at a different point in the heist’s timeline, extending as far back as 24 years before the gig to one year after the heist. Netflix described it as a “nonlinear approach to storytelling in a way where viewers are in control.”

    Joining the Emmy nominee in the cast are Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, and Peter Mark Kendall. Also set to star are actors Jai Courtney, Rosaline Elbay, and Niousha Noor.

    So far, Jose Padilha is onboard to direct the first two episodes of Jigsaw. Eric Garcia, the author behind the 2002 novel Matchstick Men that was adapted as a feature film by Ridley Scott, is the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the upcoming series. Joining him as executive producers are Scott, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Automatik Entertainment, and Russell Fine.

    Jigsaw is currently filming episodes at Netflix Studios in Brooklyn, making it the first production to be shot at the company’s new studio. A premiere date for the series has not yet been announced. If it’s anything like Esposito’s other work, though, it will be well worth the wait.

