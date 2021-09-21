girl in red Performs “I’ll Call You Mine” on Seth Meyers: Watch

girl in red, aka 22-year-old Norwegian songwriter Marie Ulven, stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers for a performance of “I’ll Call You Mine.” The track appeared on her debut album from April of this year, if i could make it go quiet.

Ulven is such a force on TikTok that her name became part of the slang, and asking, “do you listen to girl in red?” is a code for “are you queer?” She performed in comfortable khakis and a hoodie, peering out from underneath the brim of a camouflage New York yankees hat.

“I’ll Call You Mine,” is an impressionistic look at budding romance. In the lyrics, Ulven is simultaneously “Sitting on the back seat,” and “driving so fast,” getting handsy while her “hands out the window.” She sings, “Break me down/ And I’ll call you mine/ And I know/ I’ve been around/ And I’ll call you mine.” The lyrics clearly mean a lot to her, although when she sees the replay, she may wish she had spent more time with her eyes open. Still, “I’ll Call You Mine” is urgent and sweet, and you can check it out below.

