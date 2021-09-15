Menu
Glenn Hughes on Holy Ground, Letting Go of Fear, and a 2022 Dead Daisies Album

The legendary vocalist also talks playing live in the post-lockdown world

Kyle Meredith with The Dead Daises, photo courtesy of artist
Consequence Staff
September 15, 2021 | 5:05pm ET


    Glenn Hughes drops a line into Kyle Meredith With to discuss Holy Ground, his new album with The Dead Daisies.

    The former Deep Purple/Black Sabbath singer talks about what it’s been like playing live shows post-lockdown, joining The Dead Daisies supergroup in 2019, and bringing a ’70s feel to their catalog.

    Hughes then goes into singing about letting go of fear and the things we can’t control, overcoming addiction, and covering “30 Days in the Hole.” What’s more, he gives us a big tip that The Dead Daises are already completing another new album to be released next year.

    Listen to the latest episode of Kyle Meredith With via the embed at the top of this page, or watch the whole discussion via the YouTube player below.

