Glenn Hughes on Holy Ground, Letting Go of Fear, and a 2022 Dead Daisies Album



Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Glenn Hughes drops a line into Kyle Meredith With to discuss Holy Ground, his new album with The Dead Daisies.

The former Deep Purple/Black Sabbath singer talks about what it’s been like playing live shows post-lockdown, joining The Dead Daisies supergroup in 2019, and bringing a ’70s feel to their catalog.

Advertisement

Related Video

Hughes then goes into singing about letting go of fear and the things we can’t control, overcoming addiction, and covering “30 Days in the Hole.” What’s more, he gives us a big tip that The Dead Daises are already completing another new album to be released next year.

Listen to the latest episode of Kyle Meredith With via the embed at the top of this page, or watch the whole discussion via the YouTube player below.

Make sure to subscribe to KMW at the links above or wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network to keep getting updates on all our series.

Advertisement