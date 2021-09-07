<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Singer Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage joins Dr. Mike Friedman on the Going There podcast to share his struggle with anxiety and depression.

Also a member of Times of Grace, the musician explains that while he faces depression, anxiety is the “beast” with which he most struggles. Despite years of success, Leach says he often experiences “impostor syndrome,” which both contributes to and worsens his anxiety.

The “Far from Heavenless” singer talks about how he sees building his mental health as an ongoing process, and how he’s put in so much time and effort that he can no say, “OK, I can do this. This does get better.” And for many of us, just being able to hang on for a bit longer, working at our mental health just a little more, will give us that opportunity to get to the other side and feel like we can do this. We can live, we can cope, we can feel better.

So let’s go there with Jesse Leach and listen to him discuss anxiety, depression, and more in the full episode above.

Going There is a weekly interview series in which clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman connects with musicians at the crossroads where music and mental health meet. Dr. Mike talks with those who have stepped up to share their wonderful work with us are now sharing the intimate details of their journey in living with mental illness. Dr. Mike asks the tough questions and has the difficult conversations, so that we can shine a light on the difficult topic of mental illness so we can all come out of the darkness, put an end to the stigma of mental illness, and get the care we need.

This episode kicks off National Suicide Prevention Week. Sound Mind’s partners at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention also have a number of events throughout the week aimed at helping you start the conversation about mental health. So check out #RealConvo to follow those events and discussions. And for more information and resources, head to AFSP’s National Suicide Prevention Week website.

Going There with Dr. Mike and Sound Mind also want to hear from you, our listeners! Using the widget below or this link, to submit your own question for the “Ask Dr. Mike” column, and give us some feedback on the series in general by completing a quick survey.