Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

How Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach Copes with the “Beast” of Anxiety

Metalcore helps launch Suicide Prevention Week by sharing his own struggles with mental health

going there with dr mike jesse leach suicide prevention week killswitch engage
Going There with Jesse Leach, photo by Amy Harris
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 7, 2021 | 4:54pm ET


    Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pandora | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Singer Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage joins Dr. Mike Friedman on the Going There podcast to share his struggle with anxiety and depression.

    Also a member of Times of Grace, the musician explains that while he faces depression, anxiety is the “beast” with which he most struggles. Despite years of success, Leach says he often experiences “impostor syndrome,” which both contributes to and worsens his anxiety.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The “Far from Heavenless” singer talks about how he sees building his mental health as an ongoing process, and how he’s put in so much time and effort that he can no say, “OK, I can do this. This does get better.” And for many of us, just being able to hang on for a bit longer, working at our mental health just a little more, will give us that opportunity to get to the other side and feel like we can do this. We can live, we can cope, we can feel better.

    So let’s go there with Jesse Leach and listen to him discuss anxiety, depression, and more in the full episode above.

    Going There is a weekly interview series in which clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman connects with musicians at the crossroads where music and mental health meet. Dr. Mike talks with those who have stepped up to share their wonderful work with us are now sharing the intimate details of their journey in living with mental illness. Dr. Mike asks the tough questions and has the difficult conversations, so that we can shine a light on the difficult topic of mental illness so we can all come out of the darkness, put an end to the stigma of mental illness, and get the care we need.

    Advertisement

    This episode kicks off National Suicide Prevention Week. Sound Mind’s partners at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention also have a number of events throughout the week aimed at helping you start the conversation about mental health. So check out #RealConvo to follow those events and discussions. And for more information and resources, head to AFSP’s National Suicide Prevention Week website.

    ask dr mike 2 accepting depression
     Editor's Pick
    Ask Dr. Mike: How to Accept Being Depressed

    Going There with Dr. Mike and Sound Mind also want to hear from you, our listeners! Using the widget below or this link, to submit your own question for the “Ask Dr. Mike” column, and give us some feedback on the series in general by completing a quick survey.

Latest Stories

ask dr mike 2 accepting depression

Ask Dr. Mike: How to Accept Being Depressed

August 31, 2021

samia eating disorder going there with dr mike podcast

Samia Talks About Eating Disorders, Trauma, and Anxiety

August 24, 2021

faye webster going there with dr mike

A Conversation with Faye Webster About Isolation and Depression

August 17, 2021

alessia cara going there header

How Alessia Cara Manages Her Insomnia and Anxiety

August 10, 2021

 

going there with ask dr. mike future proof mental health purpose erick the architect flatbush zombies

Ask Dr. Mike About Connecting to Your Purpose to Future-Proof Your Mental Health

August 3, 2021

going there with dr mike mxmtoon podcast mental health

How mxmtoon Copes with Anxiety and Depression

July 27, 2021

erick the architect going there with dr mike podcast mental health consequence podcast network

How Erick the Architect Makes His Mental Health Future Proof

July 20, 2021

fantastic negrito going there with dr mike podcast mental health final conseuqence podcast network

Why Fantastic Negrito Considers Himself A Recovering Narcissist

July 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Copes with the "Beast" of Anxiety

Menu Shop Search Sale