Golden Sand Destination Hip-Hop Festival Brings 50 Cent, TLC, Ludacris to Riviera Maya

Pollen Presents, a technology company known for its event experience packages, has announced the lineup for its first-ever Golden Sand destination music festival.

Taking place January 12th-16th, 2022, Golden Sand aims to present an immersive weekend filled with classic hip-hop and R&B, luxury resort amenities, and adventures all along the gorgeous beaches of Riviera Maya, Mexico. The Phase 1 lineup includes 50 Cent, TLC, Kelly Rowland, Ludacris, Nelly, Flo Rida, Sean Paul, T-Pain, Fat Joe, and Lil’ Kim, with more artists to be announced soon.

Beyond the music, attendees will be able to indulge in the all-inclusive services of the Barcelo Riviera Maya resort. That includes all premium food and beverages from over a dozen restaurants and bars, 11 swimming pools, jungle adventures, yoga, snorkeling, a complete fitness and wellness center, ziplines, sports courts, a FlowRider surf machine, and loads more.

Plus, you can book additional activities like scuba diving lessons, jet skiing, deep-sea fishing, cenote excursions, hikes, and more right through the resort.

Ticketing information and more performers will be revealed soon, and you can sign up for updates at the Golden Sand website. And there’s no need to worry about that pesky pandemic; Pollen protects all of its experiences with a COVD-19 guarantee. That means if Golden Sand is called off due to COVID, your trip package purchased through Pollen will be 100% refunded.

Check out the complete Golden Sand lineup below.

