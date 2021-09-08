Menu
Gorillaz and AJ Tracey Perform “Jimmy Jimmy” on Fallon: Watch

A remote performance from Trellick Tower in support of their new Meanwhile EP

September 8, 2021 | 10:06am ET

    It was a triple Jimmy on Tuesday night, as Gorillaz were joined by AJ Tracey to perform “Jimmy Jimmy” on Jimmy Fallon.

    The track comes from the cartoon rock project’s Meanwhile EP, dropped without warning towards the end of last month. The three-song effort is described as an “homage” to the Notting Hill Carnival and West London, with the region’s Trellick Tower featured on the cover. For The Tonight Show performance, Gorillaz “returned” to that apartment building (where legend has it Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett first conceived of the project) with Tracey in tow.

    The animated musicians stayed inside the Tower as the building’s multi-colored lights flashed on and off like a soundboard spectrum, while Tracey dropped his bars from in front of a stack of speakers. Check out the replay below.

    The Meanwhile material was first debuted during the Gorillaz’s August 10th benefit concert for NHS workers. The group has their eyes set on more live shows on the 2022 festival circuit, including at Primavera Sound. You can get tickets via Ticketmaster or the secondary market.

