Governors Ball 2021 Day 1 Live Gallery: Portugal. The Man, EARTHGANG, Future Islands and More

Governors Ball kicked off its 10th anniversary celebration on Friday, September 24th. After a year when all music festivals were furloughed due to the pandemic, it was glorious to see New York City’s premiere live music event return — even if it was in a new location at Citi Field.

Headlined by Billie Eilish, Day 1 of Gov Ball 2021 saw electric sets from Bartees Strange, Orville Peck, Leon Bridges, Future Islands, Portugal. The Man, Freddie Gibbs, EARTHGANG, and many more. We may not have been able to catch all the incredible music that hit the stages throughout the day, but you can see what we saw by checking out this photo gallery from Consequence’s own Ben Kaye and Perry Froelich.

Stay tuned for more daily galleries from the fest, plus catch our complete photo collection and portrait gallery once the weekend is over. You can also read our daily recaps of Governors Ball 2021, beginning with Day 1 here.

Billie Eilish, photo by Ben Kaye Portugal. The Man, photo by Ben Kaye Future Islands, photo by Ben Kaye Future Islands, photo by Ben Kaye Bartees Strange, photo by Perry Froelich Portugal. The Man, photo by Perry Froelich Portugal. The Man, photo by Ben Kaye Future Islands, photo by Ben Kaye EARTHGANG, photo by Ben Kaye Governors Ball 2021, photo by Ben Kaye Freddie Gibbs, photo by Perry Froelich Orville Peck, photo by Ben Kaye Leon Bridges, photo by Perry Froelich Governors Ball 2021, photo by Ben Kaye EARTHGANG, photo by Ben Kaye Orville Peck, photo by Ben Kaye Future Islands, photo by Ben Kaye Governors Ball 2021, photo by Ben Kaye Freddie Gibbs, photo by Perry Froelich Governors Ball 2021, photo by Ben Kaye EARTHGANG, photo by Ben Kaye Portugal. The Man, photo by Perry Froelich Portugal. The Man, photo by Ben Kaye Governors Ball 2021, photo by Ben Kaye Leon Bridges, photo by Perry Froelich Orville Peck, photo by Ben Kaye EARTHGANG, photo by Ben Kaye Freddie Gibbs, photo by Perry Froelich