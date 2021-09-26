Governors Ball 2021 Day 2 Live Gallery: Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, A$AP Rocky and More

Day 2 of Governors Ball 2021 — the New York City festival’s 10th anniversary — is in the books. 50,000 attendees flooded the parking lot outside Citi Field on Saturday, September 25th to check out sets from a bill stacked with hip-hop and indie rock greats.
With A$AP Rocky closing down the night and J Balvin marking the fest’s first Latino headliner, the day also saw performances from MUNA, Bleachers, King Princess, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Cordae, Big Thief, and Pink Sweat$. Ahead, see pictures of all the sets the Consequence team caught, whether you’re reliving your favorite moments from Gov Ball Day 2, or looking for some FOMO.
You can also revisit our Day 1 Governors Ball photo gallery, and stay tuned for a portrait collection at the end of the weekend.
Make sure you also check out our daily recaps of the fest, beginning with Day 1 and Day 2, as well as a special review of Billie Eilish’s Friday headlining set.