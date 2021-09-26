Governors Ball 2021 Day 2 Live Gallery: Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, A$AP Rocky and More

Day 2 of Governors Ball 2021 — the New York City festival’s 10th anniversary — is in the books. 50,000 attendees flooded the parking lot outside Citi Field on Saturday, September 25th to check out sets from a bill stacked with hip-hop and indie rock greats.

With A$AP Rocky closing down the night and J Balvin marking the fest’s first Latino headliner, the day also saw performances from MUNA, Bleachers, King Princess, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Cordae, Big Thief, and Pink Sweat$. Ahead, see pictures of all the sets the Consequence team caught, whether you’re reliving your favorite moments from Gov Ball Day 2, or looking for some FOMO.

Cordae, photo by Perry Froelich Megan Thee Stallion, photo by Ben Kaye Megan Thee Stallion, photo by Ben Kaye Phoebe Bridgers, photo by Ben Kaye Megan Thee Stallion, photo by Ben Kaye King Princess, photo by Ben Kaye King Princess, photo by Ben Kaye Governors Ball 2021, photo by Ben Kaye J Balvin, photo by Ben Kaye Governors Ball 2021, photo by Ben Kaye Big Thief, photo by Perry Froelich Governors Ball 2021, photo by Ben Kaye A$AP Rocky, photo by Ben Kaye A$AP Rocky, photo by Ben Kaye Phoebe Bridgers, photo by Perry Froelich MUNA, photo by Perry Froelich Phoebe Bridgers, photo by Ben Kaye MUNA, photo by Ben Kaye MUNA, photo by Ben Kaye Megan Thee Stallion, photo by Ben Kaye J Balvin, photo by Ben Kaye A$AP Rocky photo by Ben Kaye Governors Ball 2021, photo by Ben Kaye A$AP Rocky, photo by Ben Kaye Bleachers, photo by Ben Kaye Bleachers, photo by Ben Kaye King Princess, photo by Ben Kaye Phoebe Bridgers, photo by Perry Froelich Pink Sweat$, photo by Perry Froelich Governors Ball 2021, photo by Ben Kaye Governors Ball 2021, photo by Ben Kaye A$AP Rocky, photo by Ben Kaye Phoebe Bridgers, photo by Ben Kaye Bleachers, photo by Ben Kaye MUNA, photo by Ben Kaye MUNA, photo by Ben Kaye J Balvin, photo by Ben Kaye MUNA, photo by Perry Froelich Governors Ball 2021, photo by Ben Kaye Cordae, photo by Perry Froelich Cordae, photo by Perry Froelich Pink Sweat$, photo by Perry Froelich J Balvin, photo by Ben Kaye Governors Ball 2021, photo by Ben Kaye Governors Ball 2021, photo by Ben Kaye