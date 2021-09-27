Governors Ball 2021 Day 3 Live Gallery: Carly Rae Jepsen, Young Thug, Jamie xx and More

And there it is: Governors Ball 2021 is officially in the history books. The final day of the New York festival’s 10th anniversary celebration went down on Saturday, September 26th, and it was without a doubt a party to remember.

Post Malone served as headliner, and despite some late starts from 21 Savage and Young Thug, the day saw great sets from Carly Rae Jepsen, Ellie Goulding, Duck Sauce, Princess Nokia, Jamie xx, Smino, Caroline Polachek, and more. Our hardworking photographers were on hand to capture it all, so peep our Governors Ball Day 3 gallery below.

Also, revisit our Day 1 and Day 2 galleries for a complete view of Gov Ball ’21, plus read our daily recaps here, here and here. We also reviewed Billie Eilish’s Friday headlining set, because the pop queen deserves her due.

