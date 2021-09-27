Menu
Governors Ball 2021 Day 3 Live Gallery: Carly Rae Jepsen, Young Thug, Jamie xx and More

Smino, Burna Boy, Ellie Goulding, Post Malone, and others performed at the fest's final day

Governors Ball 2021 Day 3 Photos
Carly Rae Jepsen, photo by Ben Kaye
September 27, 2021 | 10:01am ET

    And there it is: Governors Ball 2021 is officially in the history books. The final day of the New York festival’s 10th anniversary celebration went down on Saturday, September 26th, and it was without a doubt a party to remember.

    Post Malone served as headliner, and despite some late starts from 21 Savage and Young Thug, the day saw great sets from Carly Rae Jepsen, Ellie Goulding, Duck Sauce, Princess Nokia, Jamie xx, Smino, Caroline Polachek, and more. Our hardworking photographers were on hand to capture it all, so peep our Governors Ball Day 3 gallery below.

    Also, revisit our Day 1 and Day 2 galleries for a complete view of Gov Ball ’21, plus read our daily recaps here, here and here. We also reviewed Billie Eilish’s Friday headlining set, because the pop queen deserves her due.

    Post Malone, photo by Ben Kaye
    Burna Boy, photo by Ben Kaye
    Carly Rae Jepsen, photo by Ben Kaye
    Princess Nokia, photo by Perry Froelich
    Burna Boy, photo by Ben Kaye
    Ellie Goulding, photo by Ben Kaye
    Caroline Polachek, photo by Ben Kaye
    Governors Ball 2021, photo by Ben Kaye
    Smino, photo by Ben Kaye
    Caroline Polachek, photo by Ben Kaye
    Post Malone, photo by Ben Kaye
    Burna Boy, photo by Ben Kaye
    Ellie Goulding, photo by Ben Kaye
    Caroline Polachek, photo by Ben Kaye
    Smino, photo by Ben Kaye
    21 Savage, photo by Ben Kaye
    Jamie xx, photo by Ben Kaye
    Young Thug, photo by Perry Froelich
    Carly Rae Jepsen, photo by Ben Kaye
    Jamie xx, photo by Ben Kaye
    Smino, photo by Ben Kaye
    Princess Nokia, photo by Perry Froelich
    Post Malone, photo by Ben Kaye
    Post Malone, photo by Ben Kaye
    21 Savage, photo by Ben Kaye
    Duck Sauce, photo by Perry Froelich
    Ellie Goulding, photo by Ben Kaye
    Princess Nokia, photo by Perry Froelich
    Carly Rae Jepsen, photo by Ben Kaye
    Young Thug, photo by Perry Froelich
    Carly Rae Jepsen, photo by Ben Kaye
    Duck Sauce, photo by Perry Froelich
    Dominic Fike, photo by Perry Froelich
    Governors Ball 2021, photo by Ben Kaye
    Post Malone, photo by Ben Kaye
    Dominic Fike, photo by Perry Froelich
    Post Malone, photo by Ben Kaye
    Governors Ball 2021, photo by Ben Kaye
    Carly Rae Jepsen, photo by Ben Kaye
    Post Malone, photo by Ben Kaye
    Young Thug, photo by Perry Froelich
    Young Thug, photo by Perry Froelich
    Jamie xx, photo by Ben Kaye
    Post Malone, photo by Ben Kaye
    Princess Nokia, photo by Perry Froelich
    Carly Rae Jepsen, photo by Ben Kaye
    Carly Rae Jepsen, photo by Ben Kaye

