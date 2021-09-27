Menu
Governors Ball 2021 Photo Gallery: See Exclusive Portraits of Future Islands, Bleachers, MUNA and More

Plus backstage pics of Orville Peck, Bartees Strange, EARTHGANG, and more

Governors Ball 2021 Photos
Future Islands, MUNA, and Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, photos by Ben Kaye
September 27, 2021 | 11:41am ET

    Over the weekend of September 24th-26th, the Governors Ball Music Festival returned to celebrate not only its 10th anniversary, but the return of major music events in New York City.

    With headliners like Post Malone, Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion, and J Balvin, our photographers were onsite each day snapping picks of all the performances. Between sets, they were also hanging out backstage taking exclusive portraits of some of the artists, including Future Islands, EARTHGANG, Orville Peck, Bleachers, MUNA, and Bartees Strange.

    If you didn’t make it out to Citi Field in Queens, you can live vicariously through our recaps of each day’s highlights: Friday saw a rocking set from Portugal. The Man and a headlining spectacular from Billie Eilish, Saturday saw Megan Thee Stallion turn the fest into Hot Girl Autumn, and Sunday was all about Posty.

    Below, check out our photo gallery of Governors Ball 2021 portraits. You can also take a look at our daily live galleries from Day 1, Day 2, and Day 3 of the fest.

    Orville Peck, photo by Perry Froelich
    Future Islands, photo by Ben Kaye
    Bartees Strange, photo by Ben Kaye
    MUNA, photo by Ben Kaye
    Future Islands, photo by Ben Kaye
    MUNA, photo by Ben Kaye
    Nation of Language, photo by Perry Froelich
    Orville Peck, photo by Perry Froelich
    EARTHGANG, photo by Ben Kaye
    Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, photo by Ben Kaye
    Bartees Strange, photo by Ben Kaye

